Frost & Sullivan Delivers the 50 Most Disruptive Technologies and their Global Market Potential

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Anand S., Vice President, TechVision, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities," on May 20 at 11 a.m. EDT, as he discusses global innovation cycles and highlights disruptive business opportunities.

Discover the significant global trends influencing technology adoption across clusters such as Health and Wellness, Energy and Utilities, Microelectronics, Advanced Manufacturing, Sensors and Instrumentation, and more.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

