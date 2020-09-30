Frost & Sullivan Honors Callsign with the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Setting the Industry Standard in Identity Authentication

Callsign's Intelligence-driven Authentication platform is recognized for pushing the boundaries of digital identity and behavioral analytics

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent market-wide analysis of the global advanced identity authentication market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Callsign, Inc. with the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its Intelligence Driven Authentication platform. Callsign focuses on identity fraud prevention and data authentication, combined with its innovative approach to delivering a frictionless user experience through behavioral analytics. This integration makes Callsign ideally positioned to capitalize on the accelerated digital transformation taking place today.

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Callsign's platform is an authentication gamechanger, solving three key problems often associated with existing solutions: poor user experience, cost, and security. Callsign not only sets a new benchmark in usability—making digital transacting as seamless as possible—but it is advancing identification to an easy, highly personalized user journey while reducing the risk of fraud.

By combining multi-factor authentication and fraud analytics powered by deep learning technology, Callsign's flagship platform can collect thousands of data points, including behavioral, device, and location; correlating identity traits and threat analysis information (e.g., malware). Data analysis occurs in real time using advanced machine learning and intelligence models to deliver a confidence score that verifies that the user is who they say they are when making a transaction. Key detection elements include:

Device detection to leverage device fingerprinting for cross-browser tracking and device identification.

Location detection to deliver geolocation services and location clustering for virtual private networks, proxies, and anonymity networks.

Behavioral detection to recognize the user's current behavior against past activities, including key behavioral capabilities (e.g., keystrokes, mobile swipe, mouse, and touch dynamics and credential input analysis).

Callsign's Authentication platform works from the first interaction, gaining more intelligence with every subsequent interaction to build a unique identity profile for every user.

"Not only does Callsign's platform give the end user more authority during the authentication process. It offers additional security through data from its mobile operator partners, to counter complex fraud such as SIM swap, call divert, and social engineering attacks," said Aravind Srimoolanthan, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With Callsign, authentication steps decrease by 90%, minimizing financial costs by 70% due to fewer end-user drops offs. Overall, Callsign helps enterprises reduce fraud by up to 83% and can amend policies based on compliance, fraud risk, or user experience in real-time, without the need for specialist coding expertise."

While capable of addressing the needs of several diverse organizations such as governments, consultancy firms, telecommunications and retail, Callsign has experienced hyper growth and considerable traction in the banking sector, where it now facilitates and manages the majority of authentication traffic cross the United Kingdom. Callsign works with some of the region's largest banks to help improve fraud prevention and digital authentication practices and meet key compliance in an increasingly stringent regulatory landscape.

"Callsign is also ISO 27001 compliant, which underscores its superior security standards and commitment to providing customers the highest level of information security management to ensure data is secure," added Srimoolanthan.

