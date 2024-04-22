Vodafone Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 European Company of the Year Award for Redefining Water Management Technology across Europe

Vodafone's transformative initiatives and unwavering dedication to innovation have reshaped the European water management landscape, addressing critical challenges and driving sustainable outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart water metering industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Vodafone Group Plc with the 2024 European Company of the Year Award. Vodafone is a leader in telecommunications and has expanded its offerings to include smart metering solutions for industries such as utilities and energy.

Vodafone Award Logo

Vodafone has developed innovative smart water metering solutions to optimize resource management and improve operational efficiency with Internet of Things (IoT) technology to monitor and manage water consumption remotely. The company empowers water utilities to enhance their monitoring and detection systems, optimize efficiency, minimize waste, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Moreover, the company's strategic collaborations with key manufacturers drive continual improvement and ensure the reliability of its IoT systems. By partnering with industry leaders, Vodafone gains access to sophisticated technologies and expertise, allowing for the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of water distribution organizations. These collaborations foster a culture of innovation within Vodafone as well, enabling the company to stay ahead of technological advancements and deliver value-added services to its customers.

"Vodafone focuses on providing an open and adaptable solution for water distribution companies, allowing it to customize components based on their unique requirements. Collaborations with key manufacturers ensure ongoing innovation, making the company's offerings valuable throughout contractual periods. The emphasis on technical aspects, including efficiency and cybersecurity, underscores Vodafone's dedication to delivering innovative and reliable IoT solutions in the domain of smart water metering," said Fredrick Royan, Environment & Sustainability Research VP at Frost & Sullivan.

Vodafone has implemented similar solutions for electricity and gas meters, reflecting a comprehensive approach to resource conservation in Europe. This forward-thinking approach underscores Vodafone's role as a leader in promoting sustainable resource management practices and contributes to the transition toward a more environmentally conscious future.

Through these efforts, Vodafone has established itself as a trusted partner for utilities seeking to modernize their infrastructure and boost operational efficiency. As a result, Vodafone has set a benchmark for industry leadership and innovation with its visionary approach, technological expertise, and commitment to excellence.

"Vodafone demonstrates a commitment to innovation through its comprehensive end-to-end IoT solutions covering managed connectivity, gateways and meters," noted Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company presents its metering solution as an integrated and robust package designed for seamless data collection and delivery. This innovative technology is designed to elevate utility companies' monitoring and detection systems, with goals encompassing enhanced efficiency, waste minimization, and regulatory standards compliance."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

