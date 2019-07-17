Gallop.ai merges with Japanese travel major Amnet

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallop.ai, a next generation Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing travel technology company, announced that they are merging with Amnet, the 3rd largest US based travel management company servicing US & Japan.

With their merger, the two companies will significantly elevate the traveler's experience through personalization and by simplifying the discovery, booking, and management of trips. By leveraging the Gallop.ai platform, more than 140,000 customers of Amnet will be able to save time and money when booking flights, hotels, trains, and rental cars.

"We are thrilled by the merger of Amnet and Gallop. Amnet's distribution capabilities, along with the innovative AI engine of Gallop, is a winning formula. This combination will help us scale our services to the global markets and deliver personalized travel experiences," said Fujio Nakagawa, President of Amnet.

Tarun Upaday, Chief Executive Officer of Gallop.ai, commented, "Our proprietary technology paired with Amnet's excellent customer service will revolutionize the travel experience for corporate and leisure consumers. With this merger, we will accelerate our goal of scaling our business to $100 million by 2020."

Earlier this year, Amnet & Taazu had merged to create a travel tech powerhouse. Amnet is based in New York and has 8 offices across the US.

Panamax Capital LLC advised this transaction with RKD Law & Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, as legal counsel.

About Trafla Inc (D.B.A Gallop.ai ).

Gallop.ai, is a SaaS based corporate travel tech company founded by Tarun Upday. Gallop is backed by premier venture firms Blu Venture Investors & New Angel Ventures. It combines deep learning, natural language processing, and human travel experts to make planning, booking, and rebooking a trip frictionless for corporate and leisure travelers. Gallop.ai provides AI-powered 24x7 customer support for stress free travel.

About Amnet Taazu Inc.

Amnet, founded by Fujio Nakagawa, provides world class travel services to Japanese & US consumers. With more than 60 employees, the company operates in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Hawaii. Amnet is a member of IATA and JATA, and is a partner of Japan Air, ANA, Delta Air, United Air, American Air, Singapore Air, Korean Air, China Air, Malaysia Air, as well as airline alliances Oneworld and Star Alliance.

About Panamax Capital, LLC

Panamax is a private, global merchant bank providing capital markets, M&A, management consulting, and principal finance services to leading small and medium sized businesses in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Panamax focuses on the consumer, finance, healthcare, industrials, logistics, natural resources, real estate, and TMT sectors. Panamax is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with global resources in Argentina, Brazil, India, Ireland, Japan, and Mexico.

Investor and Media Contact:

Piyush Sadana

Chief Strategy Officer

Gallop.ai

286 Madison Avenue

Suite 1700

New York, NY 10017

Phone: +1 (732) 397-4080

Email: piyush.sadana@gallop.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Gallop and involve known & unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Gallop.ai