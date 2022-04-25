GLG Doubles Size of Mumbai Office with New Location

Gerson Lehrman Group India Private Limited (Mumbai branch office) opens expanded and newly constructed office in Mumbai's central business district, deepening GLG's longstanding presence in city

MUMBAI, India, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's insight network, announced today that its subsidiary Gerson Lehrman Group India Private Limited (Mumbai branch office) has opened an expanded and newly constructed office in Mumbai. Located in the central business district, the new office is double in size, with space for approximately 150 employees.

GLG is the world's insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG's network of experts is the world's largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. GLG has offices in 12 countries around the world and has had a presence in India since 2006.

"We have been proud to operate in India for more than a decade, and we're excited to expand our presence in Mumbai with our new office," said GLG CEO Paul Todd. "This investment reflects our commitment to the region, as well as the critical role that our India teams play in our global strategy."

GLG's new, 12,000-square-foot Mumbai office is located in the Maker Maxity building of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai's central business district. Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan visited the office from Singapore to commemorate its opening.

"Our strong and growing team in Mumbai is crucial to our plans in India and supporting our growth in the region," said Adaikalavan. "This expansion will help us scale our operations as we pursue ambitious growth goals."

"It's been remarkable to experience and contribute to GLG's growth in India over the course of my nearly 16 years with the company – and this is a key next step forward," said Puneet Gosain, GLG's India business leader. "The team and I are thrilled to further grow our footprint in Mumbai."

About GLG

