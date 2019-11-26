Global Collaborative Robots Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 17100 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 52.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

GLOBAL COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET ANALYSIS:

The ongoing development of the automation industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global collaborative robot sector. In various end-user industries, the safety of these robots has increased their demand because they can work efficiently in tandem with the human workforce.

The market size for Collaborative Robots was valued at US$ 590 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 17100 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 52.4% over the forecast period.

Due to their high return on investment and low overall costs, collaborative robots have become conventional, attracting many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Demand for collaborative robotics is highly dependent on the growth of the automation industry. In 2016, Universal Robots accounted for 47.60% of the global market share of collaborative robots in sales. Certain companies, including ABB and Rethink Robotics, accounted for 18.41 per cent, 12.30 per cent respectively.

The market is influenced not only by the price but also by the performance of the product. The leading companies have the benefits of improved performance, plentiful product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. As a result, they take most of the high-end market share.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET SHARE

Market growth is driven mainly by the increasing demand for light, as well as a medium payload capacity of co-bots due to their ease of deployment, high adaptability, affordability and plug-and-play functionality.

REGION WISE GLOBAL COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET ANALYSIS

Europe accounted for the largest market share of the collaborative robot in 2017, followed closely by APAC and North America .

accounted for the largest market share of the collaborative robot in 2017, followed closely by APAC and . The development of the European market was driven by robust government funding to encourage the use of automation technologies for factories, thus supporting the adoption of Industry 4.0. Nonetheless, it is predicted that the APAC market will overtake the European market by 2018.

Many governments in APAC have established safety standards for the use of co-bots on the factory floor. Therefore, the market is growing its scope with the introduction of these policies. Security is a major concern in APAC, and increasing focus has been placed on co-bots deployment.

Global Collaborative Robots market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

