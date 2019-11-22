Global Construction Chemical Market Size is Expected to Reach 24.94 Billion USD by 2025 With a CAGR of 6.24% - Valuates ReportsTM
22 Nov, 2019, 18:28 IST
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET OVERVIEW
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the global chemical construction market, infrastructure is the most attractive segment. Because of the growth and urbanization which drives the need for green infrastructure and environmentally friendly goods, it would be the first choice for new entrants. Similarly, chemical products such as concrete admixtures help to minimize the amount of cement and water that is generally needed during construction.
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET TRENDS
The construction chemicals market is driven primarily by increasing demand for residential building, which accounts for almost 65.34 percent of Construction Chemicals total downstream consumption.
In the construction chemicals industry, residential is the second most attractive category for new entrants. This group, representing nearly half of the global market, was the highest revenue generated in 2018.
FACTORS INFLUENCING THE CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET SHARE
- Increased adoption of new technology.
- Innovative construction procedures.
- Surging population, which is resulting in an increased need for infrastructural development around the world.
REGION WISE CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- The Asia-Pacific building industry is the world's biggest, growing at a good pace due to increasing population, increasing middle-class income, and urbanization.
- China is the biggest regional construction chemical market. The Chinese construction industry has grown at an annual pace of around 16.2 percent. The biggest construction market is anticipated to be non-residential buildings.
Segments in the Global Construction Chemical Market Production Based on Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION
The overall construction chemical market is classified into three sections based on the type, application, and region.
Segments in the Global Construction Chemical Market Based on Type
● Asphalt Additives
Asphalt additives are one of several substances that can be added to the asphalt binder to change the final HMA blend characteristics.
● Concrete Admixtures
Admixtures are natural or manufactured chemicals that are added to the concrete before or during mixing. Air-training agents, water reduction agents, water-reducing retardants, and accelerators are the most frequently used admixtures. Concrete admixtures are 41.69 percent of the most significant form of the product.
● Adhesives
Construction adhesive is a general-purpose adhesive used to attach walls, ceilings, and floors to drywall, tile, molding, and fixtures.
● Sealants
In building, sealants are used to avoid the passage of liquids and other substances through material surfaces, joints, or openings. They can also stop air, sound, dust, insects, etc. from passing through, as well as acting as a component of fire-stopping.
● Protective Coatings
A protective coating is a layer of material that is applied to another material's surface in order to inhibit or prevent corrosion. Metallic or non-metallic protective coating.
Segments in the Global Construction Chemical Market Based on Application
- Residential Construction
- Commercial Construction
- Industrial Construction
CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY KEY COMPANIES
The market for construction chemicals is divided, with top manufacturers representing approximately 40% of the market share. Some of the leading companies discussed in this report are,
- Bostik
- Sika AG
- MAPEI
- RCI
- Parex
- The DOW Chemical Company
- KÖSTER
- Boysen Paints
- CORD CHEMICAL INC.
- TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES
- ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL
- Sealbond
- Hardex Corporation
- ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP.
- Evonik
- BASF AG
- Henkel
- B. Fuller
- 3M
- BASF
- Others
