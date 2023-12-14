Global Perspectives Synergise at NMIMS' International Roundtable on FinTech

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Mumbai organised a one-of-a-kind International Roundtable on FinTech 2023, titled, "FinTech Crossroads: Converging Ideas from Around the World" on 29th November 2023.

The conference brought together renowned Indian and international experts from the industry, regulatory and academia for a stimulating discussion on the remarkable transformation in the financial realm through the innovations emerging out of the FinTech industry.

The distinguished NMIMS Mumbai leadership was represented by Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor along with Deans and Directors from various schools and campuses. Mr. Harsh Thakrar and Dr. Charu Bhurat, Assistant Professor, Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce organized and moderated the FinTech Roundtable.

The event saw wide-ranging discussions about the FinTech industry's transformative potential, the challenges facing it, the regulatory framework governing it, the rapid advancements brought by the industry and finally, the concerns within the industry regarding data privacy, cybersecurity and financial stability.

Expressing his thoughts at the roundtable, Mr. Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, spoke about the transformation from traditional financial firms to Fintech firms. The speaker shed light on how new-age fintech firms enjoyed a competitive advantage over traditional financial institutions in terms of pricing and cost, UI and superior customer experience. Mr. Shashank Saxena, Founder, WhyMinds.ai, spoke about the career paths for people aspiring to be in fintech space. He emphasized the younger audience to focus on Build, Shape, Use and Govern aspects of the fintech firms in India. Meanwhile, Mr. Rajeev Malhan, Head, FinTech Innovations & Digital Public Infrastructure, Aditya Birla Capital, spoke about the role and purpose of Digital Public Infrastructure in India and its role in increasing financial inclusion in the country by extending financial services to the unbanked population. Dr. Nirupama Kulkarni, Senior Research Director, CAFRAL, highlighted the shift in the financial sector from asset-based lending to earning-based lending and the need to access the regulatory data to academia for better research outputs.

Among the international delegates present at the event, Mr. Stuart Harrison, Director, FinTech West, UK, shed light on the fintech ecosystem of the United Kingdom and the challenges faced by it, including the lack of working capital and funding and poor cash management that exists in these fintech firms. Dr. Nikhil Sapre, Program Director, MSc FinTech, University of Bristol, spoke about the scope and challenges associated with fostering financial inclusion in India. He emphasized that the technology adoption in India since 1980 has been more revolutionary than evolutionary. Lastly, Dr. Kamaljeet Sandhu, Senior Lecturer, University of New England, urged for innovation within the FinTech industry. He opined that Decentralised Finance (DeFi) was the future of finance and that there must be efforts to inculcate technologies such as AI and ML into finance.

Overall, the International Roundtable on FinTech was an excellent networking opportunity and a unique knowledge exchange forum among industry leaders and academia of national and international prominence. It provided a distinctive platform for the convergence of global perspectives on finance and the FinTech industry.

Speaking about the success of the event, Dr. Ramesh Bhat said, "The International Roundtable on FinTech was a compelling discussion on the FinTech sector in India and the challenges faced by it. Industry leaders and academic practitioners at the event deliberated on the paradigm shift taking place within the financial sector and the opportunities brought in by the transformation. We look forward to more such discussions and deliberations at NMIMS University as they help us to enrich our curriculum with the latest developments and foster our academic collaborations with the industry."

About NMIMS

In 1981, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) established Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to meet the growing demand for management education. The consistent academic quality, research focus, faculty from top national and global institutes and strong industry linkages have placed it amongst the nations prime centres of education and research excellence. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be University under the UGC Act 1956 and Category-I in Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018 by UGC/MHRD. With a legacy of 42 years, NMIMS has grown to become one of the top 10 B-Schools in India and emerged as a multi-disciplinary University with eight campuses spread across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and 17 constituent schools with 13 Centres of Excellence. Today, more than 25,000+ full-time students and 800+ faculty members are part of a thriving academic community at NMIMS.

