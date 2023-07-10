Godrej L'Affaire brings 'Godrej L'Affaire Select' - a unique initiative to identify the next best content creators of India

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, unveils the first edition of its influencer hunt program, 'Godrej L'Affaire Select'. In association with India's top content creator, Ranveer Allahbadia, Godrej L'Affaire Select' is a first-of-its-kind hunt for content creators across India. Godrej L'Affaire Select' aims to mentor and nurture India's upcoming 25 influencers of tomorrow with its unique squad program.

The participants will be judged across three phases evaluated basis of the reels uploaded for the concept, relevance, interest factor and time efficiency of the video, quality of content and execution, use of hashtags, captions, cover images, the concept of brand integration, profile engagement and performance and relevancy as per influencer category.

Godrej L'Affaire Select gives content creators from across India a national platform to showcase their talent. The Godrej L'Affaire Select panel comprises of Tanya Dubash - Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies; Riaan George, luxury journalist and content creator; Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, parenting coach and the founder of one of India's fastest growing Parenting Platforms– Get, Set, Parent with Pallavi; Scherezade Shroff - Model to YouTube Sensation and lifestyle blogger; Isa Khan - Ace travel photographer and content creator; and Malini Agarwal - Co-founder of MissMalini.com & Good creator company & OG content creator and Abhinav Chandel, traveller and content creator. The shortlisted influencers will be trained and mentored to develop skills under the guidance of Ranveer Allahbadia and the jury members.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, "Be it our daily life choices or brands we use, content creators are shaping our opinions. Today it is no longer an urban situation and we are seeing the emergence of good content creators from Tier II, III cities, towns, and villages. According to an influencer marketing firm Zefmo, India will have the largest base of social media content creators globally. The influencer marketing sector is set to reach INR 3,000 crores in FY 24. Leveraging this insight, Godrej L'Affaire Select, part of Godrej L'Affaire, our owned media property aims to give a platform to budding authentic content creators from across urban and rural India to hone their talent. The initiative by Godrej L'Affaire along with Ranveer Allahbadia, and many more experts from allied fields related to the lifestyle space promises an exceptional opportunity for aspiring content creators to elevate their content creation journey and make a lasting impact in the industry."

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, content creator and entrepreneur, said, "Being a content creator has been fulfilling because it helps me reinvent and challenge my creativity. It has pushed me to step out of my comfort zone, explore new avenues, and build a successful brand. With Godrej L'Affaire Select, I am delighted to extend the baton of creativity and groom the next big influencer of India. I hope to guide the upcoming influencers on their path to a successful career as content creators."

"With a sense of joy, I find myself truly honoured to be a part of this endeavour that strives to empower and guide the talented young souls who will weave their own tales in the digital space. I'm now looking forward to watching these young influencers grow and blossom into success stories of tomorrow, thus bringing forth a certain newness in the digital realm. This truly fills me with excitement as I look forward to this journey of theirs! Hats off to Godrej L'Affaire Select for investing in the bright future of content creation", said content creator Abhinav Chandel.

"Being a part of Godrej L'Affaire Select as a jury member is an incredible opportunity to support and nurture the brightest minds in the content creation industry. I look forward to discovering the unique voices and stories that will shape the future of Indian digital content and empower the next wave of talented content creators", added Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, parenting coach, entrepreneur and the founder of one of India's leading parenting platforms– Get Set Parent with Pallavi.

"As a travel photographer and content creator, I have witnessed the evolution of content creation firsthand. It's crucial for new and emerging creators to stay abreast of the latest trends and technology while also showcasing their unique style. That's why I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the esteemed jury for Godrej L'Affaire Select. This incredible initiative is dedicated to grooming and equipping the next generation of creators with a comprehensive skill set. Being chosen as a jury member for Godrej L'Affaire Select is truly an honour for me. This program is a game-changer in the influencer industry, providing an exceptional opportunity to serve as a mentor and guide for 25 exceptionally talented influencers through its innovative squad program", added Isa Khan, ace travel photographer and content creator.

Model to YouTube sensation and lifestyle blogger - Scherezade Shroff, said, "I am thrilled to be a part of an initiative that focuses on empowering and guiding the next generation of content creators. It's always exciting to see how the industry is growing and how things have changed over the years. I can't wait to see the incredible talent that emerges from the program and the positive impact they create in the digital space. Kudos to Godrej L'Affaire Select for empowering young creators this way, I am sure they are going to make the most of this opportunity & we're all going to see some incredible content."

Riaan George, luxury journalist, content creator and jury for L'Affaire Select, added, "Godrej L'Affaire Select represents a transformative opportunity for aspiring content creators in India, and I am humbled to be part of the jury. This initiative's commitment to mentorship will empower emerging talents, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to unleash their creative potential and establish themselves as the next generation of exceptional content creators."

The 25 L'Affaire Select winners will be recognized as members of Godrej L'Affaire Squad, exclusive invites to events based in Mumbai, endorsements, and an opportunity to work with various Godrej group brands.

To become a part of the L'Affaire Select Squad, participants must be over 18 years of age, a citizen of India with 10k to 25k followers on Instagram with a public profile. The participant must also have uploaded more than 100 posts, a highlights section, and should have done a minimum of 5 brand collaborations.

Interested participants can visit the official Instagram page of Godrej L'Affaire to participate and know more about complete terms and conditions - https://www.instagram.com/godrejlaffaire/

