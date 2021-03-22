Hexaware Technologies Announces a Work Integrated Learning Program for Freshers

MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, has announced that it is offering a Work Integrated learning program for outstanding graduate talent (BSc/BCA) in India.

Under this program, the BSc/BCA candidates selected by the Company will be fully sponsored for a 4-year, 8-semester M.Tech program while working on exciting real-world projects. This program enables graduates in Science/Computer Applications an excellent opportunity to earn a prestigious Master's degree in engineering and grow their career in the field of Information Technology. Additionally, this program also offers an attractive stipend and the opportunity to join Hexaware as a full-time employee in their third year, subject to adherence to high academic and performance standards.

"We are very excited with the career path we are enabling for outstanding B.SC/BCA graduates. They will get an excellent working environment and technology exposure at Hexaware while simultaneously earning a Masters from BITS, PIlani, leading to exciting opportunities for them in the IT industry." said Senthil Nayagam.K, Chief Learning Officer , Hexaware Technologies.

The students selected for this program will be enrolled into the Work integrated learning program of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, a prestigious University in India.

Hexaware is currently recruiting bright graduate talent (BSc/BCA) in India for this program.

For more details and registration please visit: https://www.firstnaukri.com/careers/customised/landingpage/hexaware/index.html

