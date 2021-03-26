Hollywood Film Composer Mark Chait Begins the Journey "Searching for Music along Poetry Road " in Zhejiang

HANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood film composer Mark Chait will embark on the journey "Searching for Music along Poetry Road" in Zhejiang. This year, Chait will compose a symphony based on the cultural landscapes on the four "Poetry Roads". As soon as the song is released, musicians from around the world will collaborate in its online performance.

The "Searching for Music along Poetry Road" project has been developed by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and is expected to last nearly one year. During this period, Chait will travel through the four "Poetry Roads", to gain knowledge of the profound Shangshan(10000-8400 years from now), Kuahuqiao(8000-7000 years from now),Hemudu(7000-6000 years from now) and Liangzhu(5300-4300 years from now) cultures. He will experience intangible cultural heritages such as the Southern and Yue Operas, celadon and tea, as well as listen to the sound of waves on West Lake, and also the Qiantang and the Nanxi Rivers. The inspiration gathered along the journey will be encapsulated in a symphony titled " Picturesque Zhejiang ". A documentary of the same name, Searching for Music along Poetry Road, will record Chait's course of finding inspiration.

As a winner of the prestigious Emmy Award and three-time Telly Award, Chait has created many world-renowned compositions. The Power of One, the title song for Warner Bros' Pokemon 2000, was a Billboard chart hit for eight weeks.Full of expectations to create music that blends both Western and Chinese elements.

COVID-19 has led to the demise of face-to-face communication between countries. However,According to Xu Peng, Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the music could be considered a language that knows no borders and has gone beyond any existing geographical restrictions. This composition will help more people learn about China and Zhejiang, and subsequently make it their next travel destination.

The product of Chait's thoughts gained from his travels comes, comes in the form a symphony specifically for Zhejiang, which will then be presented to the world. At that stage, Chait will perform the piece at Zhejiang's main venue. Famous musicians will be invited to collaborate in the performance at venues in Europe, North America, East Asia and Australia, offering an international online music event to showcase Picturesque Zhejiang to the rest of the world.

SOURCE Zhejiang People's Broadcasting Station Music FM; Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism