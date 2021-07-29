Holographic Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 2628.1 Million by 2027 at CAGR 20.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holographic Imaging Market is Segmented by Type (Holographic Display, Holography Software, Holography Microscopes, Holographic Prints), by Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Pharmacy Category.

The global Holographic Imaging market size is projected to reach USD 2628.1 Million by 2026, from USD 710.9 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Holographic Imaging market

The Holographic Imaging market is likely to be driven by the increasing use of holographic imaging in medical training and education, as well as increased demand for 3D imaging technology among clinicians and physicians.

Government initiatives in high-income countries encourage research into orthopedic and cardiovascular disorders in order to develop better medications and therapeutics. This in turn is expected to further boost the growth of the holographic imaging market.

Furthermore, holographic imaging's wide range of applications in orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dentistry would have a favorable impact on the industry's growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING MARKET

The increasing use of Holographic imaging in medical training and education is expected to drive the growth of the holographic imaging market. Doctors can quickly access data about their patients and instruct surgeons and trainees for each case. Apart from that, 3D holographic images can assist doctors in providing better care for their patients by allowing them to be aware of the patients' condition and immediately advise the best treatment option.

Holographic imaging's wide range of applications in orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dentistry would have a favorable impact on the industry's growth. Holograms are also commonly utilized for orthodontic model storage, which helps to improve diagnosis accuracy and is favored due to their clinical reliability. Furthermore, the use of holography to monitor the progress of dental disorders and treatment in patients would boost the market for holographic imaging systems even further.

Furthermore, technological advancements to are expected to augment the Holographic Imaging market growth. The development in holography such as digital holographic microscopy provides 3D images in a single capture. These technological advancements will enable doctors to offer a better and infection-free diagnosis.

HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Holographic Microscopes segment was most lucrative during the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in Holographic Microscopes. Newly designed microscopes are highly preferred by scientists and researchers working in biomedical research, which will help to promote segmental growth.

The holographic imaging industry is projected to be led by North America based on the region for the forecast period. Factors such as rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, increased use in medical education, and higher use of technology in the region are boosting the market growth.

Major Players in the Holographic Imaging Market

Zebra Imaging

Holoxica Limited

Nanolive SA

Mach7 Technologies

Phase Holographic Imaging

RealView Imaging

EchoPixel

Lyncee Tec

zSpace

Ovizio Imaging Systems NVSA

EON Reality

