Hospitality Will Save Trillions of Dollars on Cutlery and its Sanitisation, IIHM CEO Dr. Suborno Bose Introduces #EatWithHand Campaign

A 20-minute Hospitality Live discussion between Dr Suborno Bose from Kolkata, Prof David Foskett, MBE, the Chairman of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) joining in from London and Abdullah Ahmed, the Director of IIHM Delhi, was held on 7 th May. Dr Bose shared with the world, his new and fresh idea that will not only safeguard people's hygiene and safety, but will also save hotels and restaurants worldwide trillions of dollars that are spent on soap, sanitizers, hot water and even labour to wash cutlery in hotels and restaurants.

The discussion can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/656445844919102/UzpfSTEwMDAwMjAwMTA0MDI0MDoyODg4NDE5MTk0NTY4MDg3/

"Around 20 million people dine out in India every month. Around the world, millions of people dine out frequently. In the current circumstances, it is best to maintain good personal hygiene standards. In my opinion, your health is in your hands and you will remain safe and healthy if you eat with your hand. This is another preventive measure, like how people around the world have resorted to the 'Namaste' as against shaking hands to greet each other," said Dr Bose.

Dr Bose's easy solution could also help to save many more million dollars that are spent by eateries on disposable cutlery. Plastic disposable are anti-sustainability and should be avoided at all costs. "Disposable cutlery would cost a bomb now so I think its best to do away with it and instead choose to eat with hand," said Dr Bose.

Prof David Foskett, added to Dr Bose's new mantra, saying, "Eating with our hands is human nature. Our fingers are our cutlery. Using fork, knife and spoon is not always possible, especially when we eat sandwich or burgers. Although eating with hands will take time to enter as a practice in fine dining, when we break bread in a fine dining restaurant, we use our hands."

About IIHM



IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.



The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.



