Huawei's Innovative Product Launch Event was Held in Dubai, Releasing Multiple New Blockbuster Products

DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, at Huawei's Innovative Product Launch event in Dubai, the company announced major new wearable, audio, and smart office products, including the brand new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, a revamped and upgraded HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, and Huawei's first tablet with the latest generation PaperMatte Display, the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S, among others.

This product launch was also of great significance to the brand, as it's the first time in the last few years that an international event of this scale was held, with so many products launching simultaneously in multiple markets, offering consumers not only innovative new hardware, but also unveiling self-developed software solutions, such as the GoPaint app . According to the introduction, Huawei will also be looking at the contributions HUAWEI XMAGE has made to photography through technological innovation, honing products, and fostering mobile photography culture. Right after this product launch, we're holding another event here in Dubai, entitled 'A Heartwarming World—12 Years of Huawei Photography'.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3: The perfect fusion of fashion, sports, and technology

The slogan "Fashion Forward" neatly captures the essence of Huawei wearables, and simultaneously its quest to secure its place as a truly high-end brand. The brand new WATCH FIT 3 inherits the classic square design of earlier FIT models, while the materials and manufacturing processes, interaction design, and expanded selection of strap colours represent a comprehensive levelling up. All of the innovations to the design elements add up to a cohesive realisation of Huawei's "Fashion Squared" concept. A 1.82" extra-large high-definition AMOLED floating display brings a broader, more three-dimensional visual experience. The aluminium alloy watch body has a chic texture. Thin, at 9.9 mm, and weighing just 26 g, the watch body is no heavier than a strawberry, making it the lightest and thinnest entrant yet in its series. With a diverse range of colour options, and a vibrant UX that integrates the dazzling rotating crown, the WATCH FIT 3 is not just easy to use, it's also an attention-grabbing piece of wristwear.

On the fitness front, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 aims to be a personal trainer right on the user's wrist. The Stay Fit app has been thoroughly upgraded. Its food database has been expanded to better cover 50 different countries and regions, and a new nutritional analysis feature has been added, helping users strike a balance between diet and exercise, and leverage science to achieve healthier weight loss. The WATCH FIT 3 also marks the debut of Smart Sports suggestion that recommends doing certain types of exercise for certain durations, based on the user's habits, weather conditions, and Activity rings status, in order to encourage users to develop healthy habits.

As for health monitoring, the WATCH FIT 3 features HUAWEI TruSleep™4.0, which comprehensively improves upon previous iterations. TruSleep™4.0 covers a more complete range of physiological indicators, its sleep score system has been improved, and offers sleep pattern interpretation and tailored advice. Additionally, the new Sleep Breathing Awareness feature allows users to sleep with a better peace of mind. The WATCH FIT 3 also comes with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.5 health indicators monitoring, with 30% more stable heart rate monitoring. SpO2 interface has got a revamp, and a user can check their current SpO2 in as little as 25 seconds.

The new MateBook X Pro and MatePad 11.5"S: Tools for joyful creation

Last year, on December 12, Huawei held a product launch event in Dubai, centred around the concept "Creation of Beauty". This signalled that Huawei's product concept was shifting from smart office to the creation of beauty, with products aimed at helping users produce unique and beautiful creations, and bringing out the creativity in every user.

The newest version of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro inherits the technological innovation, aesthetic design, and intelligent experience that are encoded deep in the DNA of Huawei PCs. Technical breakthroughs have allowed Huawei to build a laptop that is at once light and powerful. The entire device weighs just 980 g, and just 13.5 mm thick. It is the only other laptop with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 high-performance processor to weigh in at under 1 kg.

Huawei has applied systematic product innovation to the MateBook X Pro, from bottom-level elements such as the HUAWEI Cloud Falcon Architecture and Shark Fin heat dissipation system to the Super Turbo adaptive performance technology, resulting in powerful performance that will better support users in their creative endeavors. Beyond allowing Huawei to make the MateBook X Pro lighter, the HUAWEI Cloud Falcon Architecture also results in more compact arrangement of the laptop's innards, with tangible benefits for battery life, heat dissipation, and sound production. The Shark Fin heat dissipation system has been comprehensively upgraded, so that even in heavy-load scenarios such as rendering 4K video or compiling code, software will run as smoothly as ever. The latest iteration of Super Turbo intelligently allocates system resources, allowing users to boot up and open large files at blistering speeds, and switch between tasks in milliseconds.

The "Creation of Beauty" concept introduced last December reached a sort of apotheosis at Huawei's most recent Dubai event, with the launch of the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S, the first productivity tablet to feature the new-generation HUAWEI PaperMatte Display. Huawei revealed the impressive specifications of the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S, including an aspect ratio of 3:2 (very close to storied "golden ratio"), a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a resolution of 2.8K.

The innovative design of the PaperMatte Display brings surface reflectivity down to below 2% and eliminates 99% of light interference, so that in brightly-lit indoor environments, or even outside in the sunshine, users can comfortable read text or watch videos.

The tablet also comes preloaded with the Notes app. Longtime users of the Notes app will discover welcome new additions, such as Note Replay, which allows to jot down simple notes while recording a meeting. Afterwards, they can simply touch a note to return to the corresponding time point in the audio recording, making informational retrieval easier and more efficient than ever before.

Huawei's self-developed painting app: A creative tool for everyone

To bring the joy of painting to all consumers, Huawei released its self-developed GoPaint app.

This app was jointly developed by Huawei 2012 Laboratories and other R&D teams from eight fields, including materials, physical optics, and graphics rendering. Huawei also worked with top fine arts team to create an app with vivid and realistic writing and painting effects. It comes with over 100 different virtual brushes and pioneering realistic textures, giving users realistic and natural canvases to paint on. Thanks to the FangTian Painting Engine, GoPaint supports a large number of layers, low latency, and a high frame rate for instant response to the user's brush strokes. Combined with the powerful performance of Huawei tablets, GoPaint delivers an authentic, professional, smart, and easy-to-use painting app that will appeal to dabblers and professional creatives alike.

Huawei has spent three years on the research and development of GoPaint. While the resources devoted to this enterprise would have been enough to develop a new tablet, instead the goal was to offer tablet users around the globe a painting app that was free to download, in the hopes that everyone could create beautiful things.

Huawei has said that GoPaint will include a complete set of tutorials to help users get to grips with each tool in the app. Users can learn as they go, starting simple and gradually deepening their knowledge of higher-level functions.

In addition, the Innovative Product Launch included the unveiling of the FreeBuds 6i, with enhanced noise cancellation capabilities. The Dubai event also shone a light on the HUAWEI MateBook 14, a laptop with a professional 2.8K OLED display, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, which is now available in green, and the HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro Space Edition, which boasts a new cosmic aesthetic. In the days after the product launch event, from May 8-10, Huawei is holding an exhibition entitled "A Heartwarming World—12 Years of Huawei Photography" at Concrete on Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. This will be the largest photography exhibition Huawei has ever held. The incredible photographic works on display in Dubai can also be viewed online through Huawei's official social media.

