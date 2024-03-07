IIE and NMIMS Hosts Conference with Delegates from Top US Universities to Promote International Partnerships in Higher Education

MUMBAI, India, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of International Education (IIE) and SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University hosted a conference, titled, Strengthening US-India Collaboration for Higher Education, with a delegation of 31 senior academicians from renowned US Higher Education Institutions at NMIMS campus in Mumbai. The delegation interacted with the faculty members and leadership at NMIMS and exchanged knowledge on how higher education across the globe could be internationalised to foster global citizens.

The conference saw the presence of senior academicians from acclaimed universities in the US, namely, California State University, DePaul University, Florida International University, University of California, University of Houston, University of Illinois, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Montclair State University, Oklahoma State University, The State University of New Jersey, University of Massachusetts, University of Missouri, University of Rochester and the University of Tulsa.

On behalf of NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, Vice Chancellor, Dr Ramesh Bhat and Director of International Linkages, NMIMS, Meena Saxena, welcomed the delegates on campus. Dr Bhat spoke about the rich history of NMIMS, his experiences as an IIE alum, and the impact both institutes have in shaping the lives of their students. Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhat said, "The Government of India has set a goal to make India a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047 and aims to achieve this through robust infrastructural development, technological advancement, and education and skill development. NMIMS contributes to the third imperative with its commitment to building a skilled workforce to foster national and global development. As per NEP 2020 principles, our university has been at the forefront of promoting liberal education, gender balance, and critical thinking to achieve excellence. We look forward to building international partnerships focused on student mobility, faculty development, and new funding opportunities to facilitate affordable quality education."

The conference witnessed members of the delegation collaborate with the NMIMS leadership and gain perspective on India's current higher education landscape. Discussions were held around the best practices and strategies for research partnership development and sustaining partnerships, increasing bilateral student mobility. Panellists discussed the flow of students, how to pass visa interviews, as well as visa processes for students hoping to study in the US. During the discussions, it was highlighted that while the mobility of Indian students going to the US was high, the mobility of students coming from the US to India happened to be less than 1 per cent.

The delegation's visit to NMIMS also covered 8 broader agendas, which included Gaining a better understanding of India's current, massive and diverse higher education landscape; How best to leverage opportunities made possible by the National Education Policy 2020; Learning about the new US-India research funding schemes; Advancing US-India higher education institutional partnerships; Expanding recruitment of Indian students for U.S. campuses; Maximise Study abroad opportunities in India for U.S. Students and Build and expand the footprint of US higher education institutions in India.

NMIMS has been at the forefront of strategic international collaborations with prominent academic institutions for its various schools and programs. It already has some significant long-term tie-ups with Virginia Tech, Purdue University, University at Albany - State University of New York and the Stevens Institute of Technology, among others, which offer students a unique learning advantage and job prospects in the global arena.

NMIMS believes that this strategic visit of senior academicians from top US universities to its campus and such insightful conferences will help advance higher education collaboration between the United States and India. The institution looks forward to building upon the insights and connections established during this conference for future initiatives.

Speaking about the importance of international collaborations, Sita Raiter, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai, said, "We aim to increase the breadth and depth of international education partnerships to build personal relationships, develop alignment on shared global challenges, and to improve academic outcomes for Indian and American students. To promote the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in higher education, we conduct outreach to support underserved communities of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who wish to pursue higher education in the US. We promote the exchange of ideas between the United States and India by fostering interpersonal student relationships, simplifying the process of creating institutional partnerships, and supporting educational initiatives that span academia, government, and industry."

In his closing remarks, Jason Czyz, Co-President, IIE, thanked hosts, NMIMS, the US Consulate in Mumbai, the US universities delegation, and the panellists for an open and frank discussion. Stressing the importance of international collaborations, he said, "At IIE, we aim to build an equitable world by helping educate the next generation of leaders and supporting students, scholars and artists. We are glad to be able to foster education that transcends borders to promote greater understanding between people and cultures for a better tomorrow."

Circa 1981, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) established the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to meet the burgeoning demand for Management Education across the nation. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 and Category-I in Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018 by UGC/MHRD. With a legacy of 42 years, NMIMS has grown to be not only one of the Top 10 B-Schools in India but also emerged as a multi- disciplinary and multi-centric University with eight campuses at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The University has 17 constituent schools that include Management, Family Business Management, Engineering and Technology Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding and Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition to the 17 constituent Schools, the University also has 13 Centres of Excellence. Today, NMIMS stands as the academic hub of choice, attracting over 26,000 full time students and employing more than 850 full-time faculty members. This vibrant academic community continues to thrive and contribute significantly to India's educational landscape.

