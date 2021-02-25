IndiaSpend School of Data Journalism (ISDJ) launches 'Better Reporting on Immunization' course

Considering India's focus on the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, ISDJ's 'Better Reporting on Immunization' is aimed at improving public health discourse and conveying the right understanding of immunization and the factors that drive immunization.

This course is relevant to newsrooms, journalism and public policy students, public health professionals, members of the medical fraternity, data enthusiasts, policymakers, academia and civil society organizations.

The course is designed to provide participants with a perspective on immunization in India, its landscape, and the importance of vaccines. The course structure also includes journalism-specific technical sessions on responsible journalism, data-driven story writing, and fact-checking.

Participants can register and access online classes that they can set according to their own pace. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certification in 'Better Health Reporting on Immunization'.

Participants will be trained by Prof. Madhu Gupta, Professor of Community Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Dr. Naveen Thacker, Executive Director, International Pediatric Association (IPA), Sadhika Tiwari and Shreya Raman from IndiaSpend and Shachi Sutaria, BOOM.

"COVID-19 has put the spotlight on public health systems. With India rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, this is a good time to understand the basics of immunization and vaccine policy. The Better Reporting on Immunization course will enable reporters to understand, research, reference, and use immunization data effectively and correctly," said Madhur Singh, Managing Editor, IndiaSpend.

For registration and further information on the course, please visit: https://isdj.in/course/immunisation/

About IndiaSpend School of Data Journalism (ISDJ):

IndiaSpend School of Data Journalism (www.isdj.in) is a learning and upskilling platform for those looking to develop expertise in building data-backed and evidence-based narratives, storytelling prowess, simplifying complex datasets using visualizations, verification tools, and fact-checking techniques through on-demand video lectures delivered by subject matter experts. IndiaSpend School of Journalism (ISDJ) encourages participants to utilize open data to analyze a range of issues with the broader objective of fostering better governance, transparency, and accountability and encouraging citizen engagement.

