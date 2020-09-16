Industrial Hemp Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18,812.81 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report "Industrial Hemp Market by Type (CBD Hemp Oil, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Seed, and Hemp Seed Oil), by Source (Conventional and Organic), by Application (Beverages, Food, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Textiles) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports.The Global Industrial Hemp Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,528.72 Million in 2019 to USD 18,812.81 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 32.17% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the global industrial hemp market size include the growing use in pharmaceutical, personal care, dietary supplements, and food & beverage industries rich in protein and fatty acids.

The Industrial Hemp Market report provides comprehensive information on the key players' market, in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets, detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Hemp Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-1N254/The_Global_Industrial_Hemp_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET SIZE

Due to their diverse health benefits and increased incidences of diseases such as epilepsy and other sleep disorders, the Industrial Hemp Market size is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Furthermore, hemp seed and hemp seed oil's functional properties and their increased use in different food applications are expected to fuel the industrial hemp market size. Hemp seeds contain ample quantities of protein to be regarded as an added value to a vegan diet.

New product development is expected to boost the growth of the Industrial Hemp Market size. The rising legalization of hemp production is driving producers and research institutions to develop new industrial hemp products. Biofuel is one of those applications projected to have considerable growth potential in the years to come.

Rising disposable income and lifestyle change are projected to drive demand for skincare products, thereby propelling the Industrial Hemp Market size.

However, the complex regulatory structure for industrial hemp use in various countries is expected to impede industrial hemp market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-1N254/the-global-industrial-hemp

INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Industrial Hemp Market share during the forecast period. This dominance of the Asia-pacific region is attributed to the consumption of hemp fiber in the textile and paper industry. In addition, the Asia Pacific region's booming demand for cosmetics and personal care products, and the legalization of industrial hemp in food supplements, is expected to fuel market growth.

North America is expected to hold a significant Industrial Hemp Market share. The popularity of cannabidiol or CBD products is projected to drive the industrial hemp market size.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-1N254/The_Global_Industrial_Hemp_Market

INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report categorizes the Industrial Hemp to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Industrial Hemp Market studied across

Based on Source, the Industrial Hemp Market studied across

Conventional

Organic.

Based on Application, the Industrial Hemp Market studied across

Beverages,

Food,

Personal Care Products,

Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles.

The Beverages further studied across Hot Beverages, Ready-To-Drink Beverages, and Sports & Energy Drinks. The Food further studied across Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Snacks & Cereals, and Soups, Sauces, & Seasonings.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-1N254&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-1N254&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS :

● Hemp Market

In 2019, the global Hemp market size was USD 1533.2 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 6666.3 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 23.1% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4177/global-hemp

● CBD Hemp Oil Market

In 2019, the global CBD Hemp Oil market size was USD 254.7 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 1483.2 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-3180/global-cbd-hemp-oil

● Hemp Fiber Market

In 2019, the global Hemp Fiber market size was USD 212.1 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 301.6 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-21Q2263/global-hemp-fiber

● Hemp-based Food Market

The Global Hemp-based Food Market size is expected to grow from USD 4,425.26 Million in 2019 to USD 6,251.64 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.92%.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-8P176/the-global-hemp-based-food

● Cannabis Market

The Global Cannabis Market size is expected to grow from USD 12,986.56 Million in 2019 to USD 58,698.97 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.58%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-5M95/the-global-cannabis

● Hemp seed Market

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1C352/hemp-seed

● Hemp seed oil Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24I3039/global-hemp-seed-oil

● Industrial Hemp in Cosmetics Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3U316/industrial-hemp-in-cosmetics

● Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3O317/industrial-hemp-in-agriculture

● Industrial Hemp in Chemical Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2T355/industrial-hemp-in-chemical

● Industrial Hemp in Medical Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1H351/industrial-hemp-in-medical

● Industrial Hemp in Textile Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0P318/industrial-hemp-in-textile

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports