Infrared Detector Market to Witness CAGR of 7% (2022-2028) Owing to The Increasing Demand for Motion- And People-Sensing Devices | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Infrared Detector Market was valued at USD 465 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Thermal and Photonic); Spectral Range (Near-wave Infrared, Short-wave Infrared, Medium-wave Infrared, and Long-wave Infrared); Technology (Cooled and Uncooled); Application (Motion Sensing, Temperature Measurement, Security and Surveillance, Fire Detection, Medical, and Others); Region/Country.

The Infrared Detector market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The Infrared Detector market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth.

Market Overview

The global infrared detector market is uplifting on the account of the increasing adoption of infrared detectors in motion sensing and temperature measurement applications, the rising demand for security and surveillance cameras in different industries, and the growing use of infrared detectors in manufacturing and industrial applications. Moreover, the increasing use of infrared detectors in places, such as retail shops, airports, homes, museums, and libraries for counting people and motion detection is further contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing number of smart security camera households owing to the rising cases of burglary is further impacting the growth of the infrared detector market. For instance, in 2020, the number of smart security camera households was around 247 million which increased to more than 335 million in 2021.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Excelitas Technologies Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Omron Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Lynred USA, and Honeywell International Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic hit the entire global economy in early 2020, causing unprecedented disruption and change for individuals and organizations around the world. The pandemic has resulted in workplace closures, travel restrictions, and the creation of work-from-home opportunities for nearly all employees. All of this poses a challenge to how companies operate.

The global infrared detector market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By technology, the market is categorized into cooled and uncooled. Among these, the cooled infrared detectors captured a commendable share of the market and are expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This is because they find applications in areas where high precision is of utmost importance, such as scientific research, astronomy, surveillance, and spectroscopy.

Based on application, the market is segmented into motion sensing, temperature measurement, security and surveillance, fire detection, medical, and others. The security and surveillance application is expected to hold a significant share of the global infrared detectors market. From space to chemical composition studies, terrestrial environmental observations, oceanographic observations, and strategic military observations, the increasing use of atmospheric research or sense is driving the growth of this segment.

Infrared Detector Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America held a prominent share of the market in 2020 and is further expected to grow at an influential growth rate. This is mainly due to the presence of the major infrared detector manufacturers in the region coupled with the increasing applications for surveillance and security, and motion sensing in the commercial, residential, and defense sectors are also influencing the growth of this market in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Omron Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.

Lynred USA

Honeywell International Inc

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Infrared Detector Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market size 2020 USD 465 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Infrared Detector Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India Companies profiled Excelitas Technologies Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Omron Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Lynred USA, and Honeywell International Inc

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions.

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.