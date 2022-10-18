Innovative 3D Bioprinting to revolutionize the face of the Healthcare Industry to Create USD 5.01 Bn. Market Opportunity

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 5.01 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 20.07%

As per Maximize Market Research analysis, the 3D Bioprinting market was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period.

The 3D Bioprinting market report provides a detailed analysis of the global 3D Bioprinting market. The report has covered the analysis of all the stakeholders in the industry and has analysed the impact of micro and macro-level policies of each country on the market.

The PORTER and PESTEL by region give detailed market insights in each country. The report will help decision-makers to understand the external and internal forces that affect the market opportunities in the industry and plan their resources accordingly.

The 3D Bioprinting market segmentation analysis and the market size forecast in the report will help investors in understanding the market dynamics and the structure of the 3D Bioprinting market. The report acts as a buyer's guide by clearly outlining the competitive analysis of the major 3D Bioprinter key players' businesses by financial position, by price, product, positioning and the growth strategies.

3D Bioprinting Market Overview:

Traditional tissue engineering techniques comprises of scaffolds, growth factors and cells have limited success in the fabrication of the complex 3D shapes leading to the non-feasibility for the clinical applications. In this regard, 3D Bioprinting, an expanded application of additive manufacturing, is currently being investigated for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine because it uses a top-down approach to build complex tissues layer by layer, producing precise geometries due to the controlled nature of matter deposition with the aid of anatomically accurate 3D models of the tissue created by computer graphics.

3D Bioprinting of living human tissues and organs is expected to increase market value from USD 1.16 Billion in 2021 to USD 5.01 Billion in 2029. Depending on how the final product will be used, the 3D bioprinting market is divided into research and clinical segments. One of the clinical applications that is now possible is the printing of skin, bone, cartilage, and blood vessels. For instance, the use of 3D bioprinting for skin regeneration and wound healing was first reported in 2009, and by 2019 and 2020, there were roughly 19 and 70 published studies respectively on the 3D Bioprint subject.

3D Bioprinting Market Dynamics:

The standard drug development process normally requires 10 to 15 years to produce treatments that are both safe and efficient. In order to speed up drug discovery, new sophisticated technologies like 3D bioprinting are practiced for modification of the drug discovery pipeline. This drug development process is currently entering clinical trials with a 10% success rate. The 3D bioprinting of human tissues has helped in serving as a prospective model that depicts human physiology to deliver more accurate findings, according to study done by numerous scientists from the Nano engineering and Bioengineering Departments.

Several companies are focusing on improving current 3D Bioprinters developments to increase the resolution of the detailed tissue. In addition, the increasing number of waiting list recipient's for organ transplantation boosting the 3-D Bioprinters demand across the world. For Instance, The start-up, based in Chicago A miniature human heart that helps to replicate the characteristics of a healthy human heart was successfully manufactured by BIOLIFE4D. The market for 3D Bioprinters is now being used more frequently because of variety of Bioink innovations. There is a surge in demand for 3D Bioprinters as a result of the development of Bioinks made from the patients' own cells and the capability to create 3D Bioprints precisely in the same dimensions estimated from the patients' MRI scans.

3D Bioprinting Market Segment Analysis:

1. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, by Technology Insights

Magnetic 3D

Laser-Assisted

Inkjet 3D

Microextrisions

2. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, by Deployment Mode

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Living cells

Other Biomaterials

3. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, by Application Area

Medical

Tissue and organ generation

Medical pills

Prosthetics and implants

Others

Dental

Biosensors

Consumer/Personal Product Testing

Bioinks

Food and Animal Product

Others

3D Bioprinting Market Regional Analysis:

In 2021, Asia Pacific held a revenue share of 23.7% in the 3D Bioprinting market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the coming years. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases and increased government R&D spending, Japan and China accounted for the greatest revenue share in the area.

The North American market had a revenue share of 31.6%, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate for the forecasted period. In addition, it is expected that the market would rise due to the growing adoption of IT in the healthcare sector. As this technology has been recognised for use in drug testing and organ donation, there is an increasing demand for 3D Bioprinting.

List of 3D Bioprinting Market Key Players:

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio, LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Bico group ab,

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Regenhu

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC

Rokit Healthcare, inc.

Pandorum Technologies pvt. ltd.

Foldink Life Science Technologies

Revotek co., ltd.

Precise Bio

