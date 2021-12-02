Inspired by India' s magnificent palaces, Skootr creates office as a piece of art

With an area of over 46000 sq. ft., Skootr Palace aims to provide design with true functionality and aesthetics in place with the local cultural influence. The office interiors play around with a combination of different textures and materials together muted with an elite palate of colours and is decorated with Pichwaai paintings created by local craftsmen of the region. The elaborate artwork and graphics showcase the country's rich cultural heritage.

Spearheading the project, Mr. Anuj Saxena, Co-Founder & Director, Skootr said, "The aim is to build a world class workspace. The inspiration drawn from the palaces of Udaipur to create a similar concept with a blend of Indian aesthetic appeal, focussing on a design with a true corporate functionality. The philosophy of Skootr offices is to emphasise the transformation of otherwise dull corporate environment with an aim to co-create world-class workspaces & experience for enterprises that will fundamentally change the way people look at office spaces."

Commenting on the inaugural, Mr. Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr said, "Analysing the recent developments, behaviour patterns in how employees work and play, Skootr is meeting the future of workspace demand by delivering bespoke offices that resonate with aspirations of today's dynamic corporate clan. Skootr's concept of 'premium managed office' is a holistic package of real estate, design, community management, state-of-the-art IT solutions and technological innovation that will revolutionize the Indian commercial real estate industry in the coming time by increasing the productivity, cultivating innovation, increasing collaboration among peers and preserving the company culture and ethos."

The seamless combination of functionality and design was attained with contribution from local artisans, interior designers, and technology experts. Over 20 ethnic artists were involved to create niche artwork such as Pichwaai paintings while interior designers, and technology experts looked after form and functionality. Additionally, biophilic elements such as air purifying plants, water fountain, fish tanks and water sounds surround the office space adding a soothing effect to the workspace.

About Skootr

Skootr is India's foremost 'Premium Managed Office Space' provider, where we co-create world class workspaces & experiences for enterprises. With Grade A assets & best in class services, Skootr has become India's 'go-to' brand for bespoke offices amongst top international clients. Skootr offers 'Workspace as a service' wherein enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customized flexible office space, without locking up growth capital in Capex. Founded in 2016, Skootr currently manages over 5.37 lakh sq. ft. office space across Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur.

