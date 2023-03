International Excellence Awards 2023 Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

CHANDIGARH, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25th February 2023, Kiteskraft Productions hosted the International Excellence Awards to congratulate highly skilled professionals for their unwavering commitment to medical services, schooling, civil society organizations, entertainment, and commercial organizations. Many outstanding keynote speakers enriched the conference with words of wisdom including Mr. Khalid Wani, Er. Amar Panchal, and Dr. Sonal Sharma. The speakers shed light on various topics like Artificial intelligence, the power of lifelong learning and personal development and data security.

International Excellence Awards 2023

Kiteskraft Productions' mission is to bring together experts to share their finesse. Its purpose is to provide a medium of networking to achieve great standards of excellence through collaboration. Kiteskraft Productions recognized the outstanding efforts of innovative minds with the International Excellence Awards. The International Excellence Awards are a recognition of unparalleled excellence in their respective fields.

International Excellence Award 2023 Award Winners List

Dr. J.S Kennedy

SSPM Medical College & Lifetime Hospital

Nisha

Dr. Bennete Fernandes

Dr. Venkata Rama Srinivas Kandarpa

Mar Gregorios College of Arts & Science

of Arts & Science Gagandeep Tiwana

Srijib Goswami

Dr. Satti Sudha Mohan Reddy

Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal ( Madhavrao Scindia Public School )

( ) Sonu Malik

Smart Champs International Pre School

Himachal Estate

Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Susanta Kumar Bag

Spring Buds Educational Institute

Ashish Jain

Nivruti B. Shirodkar

Dr. Rinku Chakraborty

Pampanna Manusagar

Dr. Manish Sahni

Mactek Brain Youth Computer Training Centre

Richa Srivastava

Anitha Varma

Mr. Anjanayya Timmappa Dasri

Dr. Vels Regenerative Therapy Pvt Ltd

Kritika Prasad

Purnima Kalita

Vempada Srinivasareddy

Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani (SAAI and Company)

Mr. Anuj Lal

Dr. Pallavi Kishan

Bhaskar Sen (Owner, Founder and CEO of BCC Shipping and Ship Building Ltd. )

(Owner, Founder and CEO of BCC Shipping and Ship Building Ltd. Rakesh G Singh

Yogesh Ramesh Gawai

Pigeon & GBD Books

Prof. Jugal Kishore Chahal

Satish Ratnakar

Prof. (Dr.) Neetu Singh

Sanjay Ashok Rode

Dr. Premraj K K

Mudasir Ahmed

Dr. Jigisha Joshi

Nalanda University, Rajgir, Bihar

VanithaRamu

DLBAWA CONSTRUCTION PVT. LTD.

CONSTRUCTION PVT. LTD. Yakuta Khanwala

Kalyanakumar

Anushaka Abhishek Ayachit

Ocean Gems and Pearls Dealers Private Limited

Dr. Reshma Sushil Patil MCom, LLM , PhD

Deepak Goyal

Dr. T Vadivel

Dr. Mritunjay Raj

Sheeza Nazir

Tanushree Acharya

Iterative International Publishers (IIP), Imprint of Selfypage Developers Pvt. Ltd. Chikmagalur

Digital Poonam

Panache Academy

Abhijit Das

Arpita Foundation ( Patrick Vaz )

) Parth Katariya

Dr. A. Anbuchezian

Shobha Murthy

Dr. Archana Maurya

Guru Ratikant Mohapatra

Dr. Suprakash Palit

Dr. Dhanasekar B

Pravash Mishra (Modus Ace Comm Private Limited)

Prof. (Dr.) Pailwan Pratibha Bharat

Amandeep Singh

Pashushala (Gratize Venture Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.)

Bite Blocks Dental ® (Advanced Dental Care Center)

Dr. Shakeba Jabeen Siddiqui

Dr. Khan Vajid Nabilal

Rajesh Tanaji Mhatre (Prime Management and Consultancy)

(Prime Management and Consultancy) Dr. Rebecca Shinde

Dr. Talam Har Neelam

Dr. Sneha Bhoir

Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao

Thomas Maria Julian S

Bharat Uday Foundation

Neelam Moolchandani

People's Cultural Centre ( Ranjan Kumar )

) Dr. Faroza Mustafa

Dr. Brajendra Singh

Dr. Shailesh Thaker

Sucheta Prasad Sadhankar Mahatpure

Commander Daniel K J

Dr. Anita Mishra

Dr. Gagan Kumar Deka (Global Integrated Mind Body Healing Clinic and Research Centre)

(Global Integrated Mind Body Healing Clinic and Research Centre) Sagar Gaur

M.P Food Product

Dr. Man Mohan Bagh

Pandit Dhyani Vrajkishor Jayantilal

Suman Gangopadhay

Prof. Kailasam Sivakumar

Dr. Biswajit Bhadra

Bharti Bhateja

Nehal Bajaj

Dr. Narendra P. Nayak

Dr. T Vadivel

Vijayaraghavan R (The Brand Max)

Mrs. Piyali Kanjilal & Mr. Rajib Sen

& Mr. Sohan Lal Kataria

7th LANE ( Archana Sankarnarayanan )

) Ekta Kumar

Anila Pattnaik

Prof. (Dr.) Aftab Alam

Bompada Saipriya

Ln. Dr. Naanjil G. Christhudhas (Chairman- Naanjil Grandeur Groups)

Rajesh Kumar Mohakud

Manickam Kannan

Dr. Ramesh Chandra

Confident Aesthetics Multi - Speciality Clinic (Founder & CEO Dr. Bhavana Anusri )

) Roopinder Kaur Waraich

Sohan Lal Maharda

Sandeep Natwarlal Kotecha

Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani

Celebrity Wings Entertainment Private Limited

Biswajit Chaudhuri

Dr. Ravi Kumar Mathur

Maampee Nair

Dr. Riddhi Pandey

Mohammed Sharik Alam

Dr. Sanjay Singh Sengar

Dr. Sundar Kataria

Minal Phadke

Dr. Srilekha Debnath

Sachin Lalaso Desai

Shashwati Banerjee

Dr. Shobha Dixit 'Bhavna'

'Bhavna' Dr. K. Pradeepa

Sanjana Shrihari

Vrinda Menon

Glory Arockiam

Teeth Care Centre Dental Hospital

Gowri Sankar Chintapalli

Muzaffar Ali Ahmed & Kohinoor Ibrahim (Cupping & Hijama Wellness Clinic)

& Kohinoor Ibrahim (Cupping & Hijama Wellness Clinic) Nikunj Khandelwal

Surendra Kumar Meena

Abid Hussain (Lamaa Medical Tourism Pvt. Ltd.)

(Lamaa Medical Tourism Pvt. Ltd.) Kanzah Syed

Mrs. J. Soujanya (Founder of Novus ELC & Joint Secretary of Nagarjuna Group of Institutions)

Dr. Geetanjali Bora

Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik

Sushilkumar Kewalchand Jain (KM Jewellers)

Dr. Angela Gnanadurai

Sneha N

Mr. Vedant Garg (Advisor & CEO 'Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Jaipur')

(Advisor & CEO 'Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Jaipur') Dr. Hema Bafila, Registrar (Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Jaipur)

K. Lakshminarayanan

Narendra Gupta

Dr. Upendra Kumar Dhusiya

Dr. Imrana Tamkanath

Himanshu Dwivedi

Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University (Jaipur)

Dr. Alahari Pallavi

ID Dharmesh Patel

Shishu Vikash Vidya Mandir , Tulasichoura Baripada Mayurbhanj (Binaya Kumar Mandoi)

, Tulasichoura Baripada Mayurbhanj (Binaya Kumar Mandoi) Dr. Mohammed Jamil Bali

Prof. (Dr). B. SENDILKUMAR

Nidhi Gupta

Anbu International Agro Foods Export & Import Business

Jothi Chetty

Sadhana Kiran Chidrawar

Dr. V. Sunilraj

Mohd Badar

Vishal Rajaram Jadhav

Dr. N. Suba Sankareswari

Dr. Dnyanoba Bhimrao More (TERNA MAHAVIDYALAYA OSMANABAD)

Sanchita Banerjee

Sudarshan Sabat

Digital Gyan Technology

Bokka Syam Babu

Dr. M Subramanian

Aryananda R Babu

Dr. K. Vijaya Kumar

Dr. Prashant Tyagi (Shree Bankey Bihari Dental College & Research Centre)

(Shree Bankey Bihari Dental College & Research Centre) Sandhya Thukral

All Odisha Hearing And Speech Therapy Clinic

Dr. Nidhi Suresh Sharma

Ar. Lakshmi Shewale. Ar. Manthan Shewale . (Lama Architects)

. (Lama Architects) Avani Shah

Dr. Ummul Khair Fatma

Naaz Hospital

Lochankumar Amratlal Shastri

Saumyajit Acharya

Inderjit Kaur

Dr. Periasamy Pradeep Ravichandran

Dr. P. M. Mathews. A.M.I. A.E., CAE (Lon) Ph. D

Sai Welfare Technical Education , Research & Development Society

S. Roshini

S. Gomathi

Mohmai Pazii Philemon

Anand Kumar Narula

Dr. Brahmanand Lal

Mrs. Madhuparna Andrews

Dr. Yahseen

Ashoka Surgical Works

Dr. Mangesh M. Kalore

Parshotam Bhatti

Prof. C L Maurya

Dr. Deepak Kumar Maharana

Anusidh Sevabhavi Education Society's Mule Vocational Training Institute

Sri Guru Raja EM School (Director:- P. Shaik Shaval Reddy )

) Mary Magdalene Viola W

iFurnish (Interiors & Furniture)

Dr. Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant

Binoy Raj P (BB Associates)

P (BB Associates) Dr. Satinder Bir Singh

Shivam Sharma Rawat (Humara Samarpan Trust)

(Humara Samarpan Trust) Sandeep Kataria

Puratchi Pen Mrs. M.Jamuna Rani

Laxmikant Nathuram Trivedi

Cmd Arman Joshi

Ar. Priyadarshini Thambiraj

Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary

Shailesh Acherekar

Guru Ji Dr. Raj

Ar. R Chanakkian

Sheeza A.K

Tech4LYF Entrepreneurs

Anyesha Das

D Mohan Rao

Yash Paleja

Dr. Deepika Singh

Gaurav Trivedi (Trivedi Charitable Foundation)

(Trivedi Charitable Foundation) Dr. Baliram Niwartti Shinde

Adv. Mangesh Deshmukh

Cambridge Montessori Preschool Hari Nagar

YSP BALRAJ (Founder Of Saar Group Of Companies)

TekWissen Software Pvt. Ltd

Dr. Amandeep Singh Bhandari

Chef Kamal Aditya (Executive Chef

(Executive Chef Dr. S.S.Onyx Nathanael Nirmal Raj (Assistant Professor and Research Supervisor Vels university, Pallavaram, Chennai )

(Assistant Professor and Research Supervisor Vels university, Pallavaram, ) Indian Beauty Institute

Dadam Chand Dhakad

Hetal Jay Sheth

Ch Himaja

R. B. Saravanapriyan

Dr. Sultan Hussain Hamid Mallick

Dr. Ghanshyam Thakur

Mr. Shahrayar A Khan

Dr. Shilpa Vinod Totala

Seaglobe Shipping Agency Pvt.Ltd (Riyaz Shirgaonkar)

Eldose Baby

Dharavath Panthula

M S Kokila, Senior Assistant Professor, New Horizon College

DR. Raja Kamal CH (Kristu Jayanti College)

(Kristu Jayanti College) Dr. Zareena Sultana

Thirsty Crow ( Kabir Dutt )

) Ar. Amol Dahivadkar

Dr. Prachee

On behalf of the International Excellence Awards, Team Kiteskraft congratulates the well-deserved winners and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

Click here to know more about International Excellence Awards 2023 https://internationalexcellenceawards.com/ .

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for multiple sectors such as Healthcare, NGOs, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education, and many more. The company was established in March 2019 by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, and MSME and got recognition from the Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015215/International_Excellence_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kiteskraft Productions LLP