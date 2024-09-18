Introducing the Epitome of Sporty Elegance: The Launch of U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection

JAIPUR, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (Pacho). This partnership has led to the creation of the U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection, a premium capsule line that beautifully merges Jaipur's royal heritage with the refined elegance of sports fashion.

The Launch of U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection

Inspired by the rich history and cultural essence of Jaipur, this collection embodies the heritage, royal family, and polo traditions that define the city. Each piece is meticulously crafted, drawing from the architectural marvels and majestic motifs of the City Palace, while incorporating the elegance and regal charm of Jaipur's iconic Panchranga flag. The result is a collection that exudes timeless appeal and effortless sophistication, perfect for those looking to elevate their wardrobe with a touch of royal heritage.

"As our newest Global Ambassador, Pacho is an excellent representative of our sport inspired brand, demonstrating perfectly where sport meets fashion as an outstanding polo player, philanthropist and fashion icon in his country," said J. Michael Prince, Global President & CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. "This collection is an exceptional addition to the U.S. Polo Assn. global brand's offerings, and we anticipate that it will be a hit with the India market for its craftmanship, historic influence and enduring style."

The capsule collection, set to debut in the Autumn-Winter 2024 season, presents a refined line featuring rich fabrics, intricate Zardosi crest detailing, and a design language that beautifully captures the essence of both U.S. Polo Assn. and the vibrant city of Jaipur. His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh's personal style shines through in every element, from the thoughtfully selected colors to the luxurious textures, infusing each piece with a unique blend of Jaipur's heritage and contemporary elegance.

"U.S. Polo Assn. has been the biggest promoter of polo, around the world. With this association, the brand and I hope to bring the story of polo in India to the forefront. The collection and the campaign, both reflect not only my personal style but also my passion for polo and horses, including the indigenous Marwari horse of Rajasthan. Together, we hope to take the sport to new heights," commented His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh.

Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, USPA (Arvind Brands Ltd.), emphasized on the collection's significance in the Indian market saying, "This collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh marks an important milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. in India. By blending Jaipur's royal heritage with our brand's signature sport-inspired fashion, we've created a collection that reflects both a rich cultural legacy and modern sophistication, offering consumers a unique opportunity to experience the grandeur of Jaipur's history while embracing the sport of polo."

The U.S. Polo Assn. x Pacho Collection will be available in select stores across India, uspoloassn.in and exclusively on Myntra this autumn, offering consumers an opportunity to own a piece of history reimagined for the contemporary era.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports' governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

