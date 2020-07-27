IT Company Birlasoft inks MoU with Chandigarh University to enhance employability skills of the Engineering Students

With the signing of MoU, Chandigarh University has become the first university of North India to partner with Birlasoft under its Academic Collaboration for Excellence (ACE) program which is a flagship program of the IT Company aimed to bridge the Academia-Industry Skill Gap. The MoU was signed by Madan Mewari, Senior Vice-President, Birlasoft Ltd. While giving details about the partnership with Birlasoft, Dr. R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Under the ACE program, Engineering students of Computer Science, IT and Electronics & Telecommunication would undergo methodology based training which will focus on their hands-on and problem solving skills so that they can be made industry-ready before the completion of their academic tenure. In addition, the students will be given opportunity to work on real time projects under the guidance of industry experts so that their employability skills can be enhanced. Birasoft will also organize Faculty Development Programs and Certifications for the University Faculty so they are able to up-grade themselves with the skill set according to the changing demands of Industry."

The Pro-Chancellor further added, "The students of Chandigarh University will be given priority in the campus placements conducted by Birlasoft as the company has been a regular recruiter of engineering students for last five years." Birlasoft will also give inputs to the academic departments of Chandigarh University on the updation of academic curriculum being taught to the students so that they are able to learn the emerging technologies and can have an edge over students from other universities."

"It's a win-win situation for the students as they will be trained by the Industry Experts on the emerging technology platforms which will improve their chances of placements in top-notch companies and also being given a unique chance by Birlasoft to work on real time projects from the industry during the completion of the degree itself," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. "Birlasoft has been our regular recruiter of engineering students for last five years and this year also the company has selected 60 students," he added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



