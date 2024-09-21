Chandigarh University Unnao campus gets nod from UP Government; To Establish world-class futuristic campus in Lucknow State Capital Region

India's Leading University is Coming to Uttar Pradesh, State Govt Gives 'Authorization Letter' to Chandigarh University for First Generation AI-Integrated Campus in Lucknow State Capital Region

Chandigarh University Expands Footprint: New Campus in Unnao to Offer 45 Futuristic Courses from 2025-26 Academic Session

CHANDIGARH, India and LUCKNOW, India, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to advance higher education, Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Chandigarh University's proposal for establishment of its new campus at Unnao, which is part of State Capital Region (SCR) comprising Lucknow and five other adjoining districts. In this regard Uttar Pradesh's Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay formally handed over the authorization letter for the University's establishment to Director, Chandigarh University, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu in Lucknow.

Divulging details, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said "Chandigarh University is India's premier university globally recognized for academic excellence for over a decade now. The sprawling 100+ acre smart campus of the university is coming-up in the recently announced Lucknow State Capital Region on Lucknow-Kanpur Highway. It will redefine education in 21st century with cutting-edge technology and world-class facilities. This campus will leverage the immense potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to ignite a spirit of ground-breaking innovation and facilitate holistic learning,".

"The inherent advantages of our new campus will include an unmatched dynamic and adaptable curriculum, coupled with access to the latest educational resources. It will be an enticing proposition for students seeking a modern and progressive educational experience that prepares them to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the 21st century," he added.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Director, Chandigarh University said the first academic session at India's first AI Integrated futuristic campus of Chandigarh University, ranked among India's top 20 universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024, will commence from 2025-26 with 45 futuristic courses in five different streams to provide theoretical knowledge along with real-world problem-solving applications.

"Our futuristic courses in Engineering, Business Management, Computer Science Engineering, Health and Applied Sciences and Liberal Arts at our Unnao Campus will foster well-rounded individuals with a deep understanding of concepts and prepare them to be not just job seekers but also job creators of tomorrow. The distinguished faculty at the Unnao Campus, comprising eminent scholars with doctorates and extensive industry experience, will enhances the student learning experience with their unparalleled expertise and a passion for teaching," he said.

Uttar Pradesh's Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said this decision will enhance students' access to high-quality education in Uttar Pradesh. He said decision for Chandigarh University's establishment will be revolutionary for higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

"Not only will it provide students with access to high-quality education, but it will also mark a new chapter in the state's educational landscape. The establishment of Chandigarh University in Unnao will drive increased competition and raise the standards of higher education, opening up better employment opportunities for the state's youth. This state-of-the-art institution will equip students to compete on national and international stages, positioning itself as a key hub of higher education in Uttar Pradesh, poised to elevate students' careers to new heights", the Higher Education Minister said.

Giving details of the courses to be offered at Chandigarh University's new campus, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu said in Engineering, Chandigarh University's Unnao Campus will offer 16 courses including bachelor and master courses in computer applications, information technology, computer science engineering, structural engineering and construction technology and management.

He said in Business management, Chandigarh University's Unnao Campus will offer 14 graduate and post graduate courses in business administration, applied finance, international accounting and finance, branding and advertising, fintech, business analytics, digital marketing, data Science and AI.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu said in health stream, the Unnao Campus will offer six graduate and post graduate courses in pharmacy, forensic science, physiotherapy, optometry, medical laboratory technology, nutrition and dietetics. In basic and applied sciences, Chandigarh University's Unnao Campus will offer two graduate courses in biotechnology and data science.

He said the seven courses to be offered under Liberal Arts include bachelor courses in psychology, liberal arts, law, journalism and mass communication and education.

Ever since its inception in 2012, Chandigarh University (CU) has consistently led the way, securing top rankings among private universities in India. CU achieved a significant milestone and secured the first rank among India's private universities in QS World University Rankings 2024.

A leading university in research and innovation in India, Chandigarh University has filed over 2600 Patents, which is second highest number of patent filed by any institution in India, a testament of the cutting-edge research facilities provided by the university through 32 Centres of Excellence (COEs) and 30 state-of-the-art Research Labs.

Chandigarh University is the first university in the country to forge 502 partnerships with top ranked international universities in popular study-abroad destinations in order to provide international exposure to its students and enhance employment opportunities abroad.

Photo Caption: Uttar Pradesh's Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay formally handing over the authorization letter for the establishment of Chandigarh University's new campus at Unnao to Director, Chandigarh University, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu in Lucknow.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511049/Chandigarh_University.jpg