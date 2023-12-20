Junglee Poker Launches Money Magnet, a 10-Day Tournament Series with a ₹1 Entry Fee

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Poker , India's premier online poker platform, has launched the much-anticipated second edition of its 10-day tournament series, Money Magnet. Running from 20th December to 29th December 2023, the event is set to deliver an exhilarating poker experience coupled with big prizes.

With a ₹1 entry fee, the series welcomes players of diverse backgrounds and skill levels to immerse themselves in the thrill of high-stakes poker. Central to the excitement is the dazzling ₹15-lakh prize pool, cementing Money Magnet as one of the season's most lucrative poker tournaments in the country.

The series boasts a ₹1.5 prize pool every day, with a first prize of ₹1 lakh, encouraging participants to demonstrate their exceptional skills and bring their A-game. The juxtaposition of this minimal entry fee against the huge daily winnings creates an atmosphere of excitement, making the event stand out in the online poker landscape.

The brand's tagline, 'Everyone's Game' emphasizes how the platform gives all poker enthusiasts the opportunity to experience poker at its best and own the game with their unique skills and strategies. This emphasis ensures that the Money Magnet series is not just another poker competition; it's a 10-day poker extravaganza designed to be the most immersive and entertaining experience for poker enthusiasts across the board. With this series, Junglee Poker invites players to be part of an event that promises both excitement and value.

About Junglee Poker

Junglee Poker is a premier poker gaming app by Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd. It is an online gaming platform dedicated to providing thrilling and immersive experiences to poker enthusiasts across the country. Junglee Poker's mission is to make poker "Everyone's Game." With a passion for the game and a commitment to excellence, Junglee Poker strives to provide India's most innovative and engaging poker platform that caters to players of all levels and from all walks of life.

You can enjoy playing the most entertaining poker versions with thousands of real players 24X7 on Junglee Poker. The game app can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store .

Website Link: https://www.jungleepoker.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305243/Junglee_Poker_Logo.jpg