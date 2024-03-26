Junglee Poker's Dhina Dhin Dha Tournament Series Wraps up with a Bang, More Action-Packed Events Anticipated Ahead

NEW DELHI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Poker, India's leading online poker platform, has concluded its latest Dhina Dhin Dha tournament series, which ran from 1st to 17th March 2024. The captivating event featured a remarkable prize pool exceeding ₹6 crores, offering players an electrifying poker experience tailored to diverse playing styles and player preferences.

Following closely on the heels of Junglee Poker's successful collaboration with Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor for the "Apne Type ke Log" campaign, the tournament series was infused with dynamic energy and universal appeal.

The highlight of the series was the Blockbuster Main Event boasting a guaranteed prize pool of ₹1 crore. A large number of players showcased their skills and competed for extraordinary winnings, making it a memorable event for all involved. Additionally, participants enjoyed weekly free-entry tournaments with prizes exceeding ₹1 lakh each.

Available on Junglee Poker's mobile app as well as its recently introduced Windows desktop app, Dhina Dhin Dha provided players with easy access to high-stakes poker. With the added charisma of Anil Kapoor, the tournament series promised and delivered an enhanced gaming experience for all participants.

As the excitement of the Dhina Dhin Dha tournament series settles, anticipation now brews for Junglee Poker's upcoming campaigns, set to coincide with the exhilarating T20 cricket season.

About Junglee Poker

Junglee Poker is a premier poker gaming app by Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd. It is an online gaming platform dedicated to providing thrilling and immersive experiences to poker enthusiasts across the country.

You can enjoy playing the most entertaining poker versions with thousands of real players 24X7 on Junglee Poker. The game app can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store.

