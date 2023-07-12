Junglee Rummy Crosses 7 Crore Player Mark, Cementing Its Position as India's Most Trusted Rummy Site

NEW DELHI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has achieved a rare and remarkable milestone by crossing the 7 crore user mark. This incredible feat further solidifies Junglee Rummy's position as Indians' most favourite online rummy platform.

Junglee Rummy has witnessed unparalleled growth since its inception, transforming the online rummy landscape with its user-centric approach and commitment to fair gaming. Through its regular initiatives and innovative features, the platform actively raises awareness about responsible gaming and advocates for player safety across the industry. Junglee Rummy's commitment to responsible gaming and fair play has helped it earn and maintain the reputation of being India's most trusted rummy site.

The 7 crore user mark, based on audited user accounts as of July 2023, is a testament to the amazing experience Junglee Rummy provides to players with different levels of skill. With a vast and diverse user base, the platform has successfully created a vibrant online rummy community where players can compete and enjoy the thrill of rummy in a safe and responsible gaming environment.

Junglee Rummy is renowned for hosting the biggest online rummy tournaments in the industry, including its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League and popular campaigns like The Grand Winnings Playground. These tournaments attract players from all over the country and offer them opportunities to showcase their skills and compete for prizes worth crores of rupees, adding to the platform's allure.

Expressing his excitement and happiness about this outstanding milestone, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said, "As we cross the monumental 7 crore user mark, we are humbled by the trust and loyalty of our players. Our relentless pursuit of excellence, fueled by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, has led us to this extraordinary achievement. This milestone will encourage us to keep striving to provide a safe and responsible gaming environment for all rummy enthusiasts."

Junglee Rummy's spectacular success not only strengthens the brand's reputation but also contributes to the growth of the Indian gaming industry in general. The platform remains dedicated to promoting responsible gaming and maintaining the highest standards of player safety and satisfaction.

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy is the flagship product of Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., the fastest-growing skill games company. One of the largest rummy brands in the world, Junglee Rummy is India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, with over 7 crore registered users who play online rummy on the platform. The platform offers a healthy, entertaining, and responsible gaming experience with innovative features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering exciting rummy variants, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to the fastest withdrawals and provides highly responsive 24X7 customer support.

