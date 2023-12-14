Junglee Rummy Takes Center Stage with the Launch of the World Rummy Tournament

A wonderful opportunity for rummy enthusiasts, the grandest rummy event with a huge prize pool of ₹100 crores is live on Junglee Rummy.

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, is hosting an exclusive mega rummy event, the World Rummy Tournament (WRT), offering a staggering ₹100 crore prize pool. Launched on 30th October 2023, the tournament is scheduled to conclude in March 2024 with a ₹6 crore prize pool grand finale, promising an intense competition among India's finest rummy players, all vying to win huge cash rewards across four months.

The marquee event offers an exhilarating line-up of leaderboards and tournaments catering to players with diverse skill levels. Each month, a new tournament series is launched with a prize pool ranging from ₹20 crore to ₹25 crore. The first series of the WRT, held during Diwali featuring a massive prize pool of ₹20 crore, was a resounding success, drawing active participation from lakhs of rummy lovers across India.

The ongoing New Year Series has become a source of excitement and entertainment for avid rummy players. Boasting a ₹20 crore guaranteed prize pool and coveted WRT tickets, it sets the stage for the upcoming series in January and February, each featuring a prize pool of ₹25 crore. The winners of these tournament series will win tickets to the ₹6 crore grand finale of the WRT.

Sharing his excitement about the launch of the World Rummy Tournament, Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communications at Junglee Games, said, "The World Rummy Tournament 2023-24 is the largest rummy tournament ever hosted in India, with an unprecedented prize pool of 100 crore rupees. This 4-month-long grand rummy event is a showcase of skill, precision, and the strategic spirit inherent in every move and play of skilled players. Junglee Rummy has solidified its reputation as the host of the industry's biggest rummy competitions with the biggest rewards, delivering the most thrilling and exceptional rummy experience for rummy enthusiasts nationwide. This grand rummy event stands as a testament to our commitment."

The World Rummy Tournament is attracting skilled rummy players from all corners of India. As more exciting rummy events unfold as part of this grand tournament, Junglee Rummy's user base is expected to surpass 8 crore users.

