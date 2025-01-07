Kickstart 2025: Commitbiz Pledges to Revolutionize Business Setup in the UAE for Entrepreneurs from India and Around the Globe

NEW DELHI and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As UAE's GDP is projected to grow at 4.1 percent in 2025, Dubai-based Corporate Service Provider (CSP) Commitbiz LLC announces its strengthened commitment to simplifying business incorporation for global entrepreneurs, with a special focus on Indian investors seeking to establish their presence in the UAE market.

This announcement from Business Setup Worldwide comes as the UAE witnesses unprecedented growth across various sectors, with tourism alone contributing up to 12% of the country's total GDP by year end 2024, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, positioning itself as a premier destination for international business expansion.

This economic momentum has sparked increased interest from international investors, particularly from key markets including the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.

"Our journey so far is a testament to clients' trust in us and our services. It represents our continuous effort to cater to the specific needs of each client and deliver solutions that fuel the growth of their business," stated Manu Thomas V, General Manager of Commitbiz LLC. "We aim to remain the go-to consultancy for entrepreneurs, allowing them to unlock the full potential of the UAE's economy and business-friendly environment."

Furthermore, the UAE's business landscape has been transformed by recent government initiatives designed to attract foreign investment and foster entrepreneurship. These programs include:

The National Small Medium Enterprises (SME) Programme

In-Country Value Certificate Program

Various incentives and schemes supporting SMEs and startups

Enhanced business-friendly policies across all Emirates

Established in 2007, Commitbiz LLC has emerged as a pivotal player in the region's business setup sector, serving over 20,000 clients worldwide. The company's comprehensive service portfolio has been strategically expanded to address the evolving needs of modern entrepreneurs, offering:

Customised business licensing and company incorporation solutions

Specialised tax consulting and VAT certification services

Streamlined bank account opening assistance

Professional company liquidation services

Comprehensive accounting and bookkeeping

Robust intellectual property registration and protection

Expert guidance through regulatory compliance

Personalised business setup consultancy

The firm's services extend across all seven Emirates of the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras al-Khaimah (RAK), as well as neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. This extensive geographical coverage allows Commitbiz to offer comprehensive regional market entry solutions to its international clientele.

With a dedicated team of over 200 experienced professionals, Commitbiz LLC has developed specialised expertise in various industry-specific business licenses, including:

Professional License in Dubai

E-commerce License in Dubai

General Trading License in Dubai

Manufacturing and Industrial Licenses

Technology and Innovation Permits

Service Sector Authorizations

The company's business setup consultants provide end-to-end guidance through the incorporation process, helping entrepreneurs select appropriate jurisdictions, navigate legal requirements, and complete necessary documentation. This client-centric approach has established Commitbiz as a trusted partner for businesses entering the Middle Eastern market.

"The UAE's dynamic business environment continues to attract entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe," added Manu Thomas V. "Our role is to ensure these business leaders can efficiently establish their operations here, leveraging the numerous opportunities this region offers while avoiding common setup challenges."

About Commitbiz LLC:

Commitbiz LLC is a leading Dubai-based Corporate Service Provider specialising in end-to-end business solutions for enterprises of all sizes. Since 2007, the company has been instrumental in helping businesses establish and expand their presence in the UAE and the broader Middle East region. Known for its client-centric approach, the company ensures that the entire process of business setup in UAE is easy, cost-effective, and quick for entrepreneurs. The firm has secured numerous awards and recognitions for providing best-in-class business corporation and consulting services to businesses. With a proven track record of success and a commitment to excellence, Commitbiz continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of business establishments in the UAE. For more information, visit [commitbiz].