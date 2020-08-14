Latest Market Reports on ICT and Semiconductor by Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market, positioned in the upstream segment of all electronic products' supply chains, represents all devices that feature built-in chips. As the industrial electronics industry shifts toward vertical cooperation, the demand for semiconductor devices is vulnerable to price instability. However, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, global semiconductor market growth remained robust in the first quarter of 2020.

The global semiconductor market size is expected to reach USD 417.2 Billion in 2020, with a 1.2% year-on-year growth.

In the same year, the shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry is estimated to grow 1.7% year-on-year and arrive at NTD 2.45 Trillion (USD 83.1 Billion), higher than the global average. The growth of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry can be attributed to its advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes and the benefits of acquisitions and mergers.

This study offers insight into the global semiconductor market and the Taiwanese semiconductor industry between 2018 and April 2020-including fabless IC, semiconductor manufacturing, and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test).

Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Market, 1Q 2020

The Taiwanese IC packaging and testing market size was USD 4.33 Billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 4.3% sequentially and 10.6% year-on-year.

However, the first quarter of 2020 has seen shipment value of the industry to have grown 18.8% year-on-year but declined 7.5% sequentially, reaching USD4.0 billion. This decline is attributed to the industry's seasonal cycle and the shortened working days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This research study presents the shipment value forecast and the recent quarter analysis of the 1Q18-2Q20 Taiwanese OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) market and provides a breakdown of customer sources. In this study, the companies surveyed are major OSAT companies in Taiwan, including ASE, PTI, KYEC, Siguard, and Ardentec.

Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Market, 2Q 2020

The Taiwanese IC packaging and testing market size was USD 4.21 Billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 2.7% sequentially but up a massive 24.9% year-on-year. However, in the second quarter of 2020 shipment value of the industry is predicted to have reached 15.9% year-on-year and 0.7% sequentially, reaching UD$4.24 Billion.

HPC (High-Performance Computing) and AI applications and products are expected to drive the market growth and fuel the demand for high-end wafer-level OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) services.

The double-digit growth year-on-year in the first and second quarters of 2020 was largely due to the relatively poor output of shipments in the first half of 2019.

This research study presents the shipment value forecast and the recent quarter analysis of the 1Q18-3Q20 Taiwanese OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) market and provides a breakdown of customer sources. The companies surveyed for this report are major OSAT companies in Taiwan, including ASE, PTI, KYEC, Siguard, and Ardentec.

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, 1Q 2020

The Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing market size was USD 12.5 Billion, growing 8.3% sequentially and 6.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As inventory has hit the optimum level and the advanced processes of TSMC entered mass production, the shipping output of the industry in the second half of 2019 saw growth year-on-year. The industry's shipment volume for the full year of 2019 stood at USD 43.1 Billion, a marginal decrease of 0.06 percent compared to 2018. However, consumer demand is expected to recover traction in the second half of 2020 in anticipation of increasing demand for 5 G and 8 K TV applications.

This research report presents the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry's shipment-value forecast and recent quarter analysis. Companies surveyed in this research are manufacturers of MOS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor) wafers in Taiwan, including foundries, manufacturers of DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory), flash memory producers, and IDMs (Integrated Computer Manufacturers).

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, 2Q 2020

The Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing market size was USD 12.6 Billion, growing 3.1% sequentially and 36.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the industry's shipment value is estimated to have risen by 0.2 percent sequentially and 28.8 percent year-on-year.

The Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing market, 2Q 2020 report analyses the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry shipping value-consisting mainly of the foundry, DRAM, flash memory, and IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturing) industries.

The Taiwanese Fabless IC Industry, 2Q 2020

The Taiwanese Fabless IC market size was USD 5.12 Billion, witnessing a 19.2% year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2020. Furthermore, the industry & shipment value is anticipated to have reached around USD 5.32 Billion in the second quarter of 2020, up 4.0% sequentially, and 9.1% year-on-year.

The major drivers for the growth of Taiwanese Fabless IC market size are, increase in demand for TWS wireless Bluetooth headphones and emerging communication applications associated with 5G smartphones. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry is expected to continue throughout 2020.

The Taiwanese Fabless IC Market, 1Q 2020

The Taiwanese Fabless IC market size was USD 5.38 Billion, witnessing a 12.5% year-on-year and 1.7% sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, the shipment volume of the industry is estimated to have reached about USD 5 Billion in the first quarter of 2020, declining sequentially by 6.5 percent as COVID-19 quarantines have greatly affected market demand.

The key drivers of growth were increasing demand for TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Bluetooth earbuds and evolving 5 G smartphone-related connectivity applications. It is expected that the effect of a pandemic on business will continue into the second quarter and into 2020.

Impact of Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak on the Global ICT Industry (pre-order)

Impact of Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak on the Cross-Strait IT and Semiconductor Industry (pre-order)

