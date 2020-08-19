Latest Market Research Reports on Supply Chain Market by Valuates Reports

Global IT Supply Chain Shifts from China to India and ASEAN: Current Status and Future Challenges

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The change in China's investment, combined with the ongoing US-China trade war, has led the supply chain industry to move from China to ASEAN and Indian markets to dilute the risks. But the current trade conflict between India and the United States may impact India 's strategy to replace China as the next export base.

Despite this, some brands have asked their OEM / ODM partners to move to India. This move is in tune expected to help India develop its industry supply chain. This study gives an overview of the changes in the global supply chain, analyses the shift to ASEAN and India, studies the effect of India's industrial policies on the sector, and explores the potential threats and opportunities behind these shifts.

Huawei's Supply Chain and Its Future Prospects amid the US-China Trade War (pre-order)

2019 was a landmark year for 5G growth, as the world 's telecommunications heavyweights tried to gain a foothold in mobile technology.

Benefiting from robust government funding, the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei last year was the world's largest manufacturer of 5G equipment and the No. 3 smartphone producer by shipments.

The United States opened a new front in the US-China trade war, concentrating on ICT (Information and Communications Technology), acknowledging that China was poised to take the global lead in 5G rollout.

To ensure the quality of its supply chain, Huawei will slowly turn its emphasis toward reducing dependence on US suppliers. Around the same time, Huawei's supply chain disruptions are having knock-on impacts around the global ICT market. With that in mind, this report looks at the changes in the supply chain for Huawei in detail and explores the context and future impact on the industry.

Supply Chain Management Market Report

The global supply chain management market size was valued at USD 15.85 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 37.41Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The on-premise segment held the largest supply chain management market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of on-premise supply chain management systems by industries where it is not permissible to store confidential information in a public cloud environment.

However, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to its numerous benefits such as reliability, scalability, integrated design, cost-effectiveness, and immediacy over traditional SCM models.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Report

The global Supply Chain Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 3595.2 Million by 2026, from USD 3299.9 Million in 2020.

Increasing data volume and size, need to increase efficiencies in the process and supply chain, and the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI ) and machine learning into supply chain management is expected to increase the growth of Supply Chain Analytics Market size during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing cloud-based supply chain analytics and growing awareness among organizations of supply chain analytics tools are expected to fuel the adoption. However, information security issues and inaccuracies in data sets are likely to limit the market growth.

Supply Chain Analytics Software Market

The top companies in the Supply Chain Analytics Software Market are SAP, PeopleSoft, JDA, Manhattan, Ariba, SAS, IBM Cognos, Tableau, TARGIT, Kinaxis, Birst, Logility, etc.

The Supply Chain Analytics Software Market report focuses on the global Supply Chain Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Analytics Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Supply Chain Analytics Technology Software Market

