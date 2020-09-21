Leadership by Example, Empathy, Agility and Technology Adoption Critical to success in India, Say CEOs at Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership by example, empathy, agility, creativity and rapid technological adoption are key to winning in today's VUCA environment, shared India's top CEOs at the 2020 India Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women held recently. This was the fifth annual India Edition of the summit which brought together (online this year) the best in India to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success.

Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said,"In these challenging times, inclusion has become even more important. We must set a great leadership example, listen more, and encourage our teams to be their best authentic selves. In times of stress and uncertainty, physical and psychological safety are forefront. This is the time to remove all barriers preventing true diversity and inclusion - real and perceived."

Kaushik Mitra, VP and CFO, PepsiCo India shared, "Raise the bar on talent and diversity. Have empathy and provide the right environment and enabling culture to enable women leaders to succeed across roles in organizations. Men must play a proactive role in enabling greater opportunities for women leaders for organizations to benefit more holistically."

Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India at Tata Consumer Products commented, "Agility, creativity and technology. ACT. Focus on these three skills and focus on having a positive impact on those around you."

Manoj Adlakha, SVP & Country Manager – India Business and CEO, American Express Banking Corp., India commented, "Ensure that women leaders have not just a seat at the table but a voice at the table. This is essential to leverage the unique skills of women leaders and deliver rich results on the business."

Lara Balsara, Executive Director, Madison World shared, "Focus on three things of all the things you want to achieve in a day. You can have it all just not at the same time."

Niranjani C, Finance Director, Hersheys India, shared "Value the time you have. Your time is the most important to you. Think of it like a Finance Manager does – opportunity cost! Focus on what you are doing. Add quality versus quantity. Drop the guilt of not being able to achieve everything."

Krishna Raghavan, CHRO, Flipkart shared, "Over communicate during these challenging times. Do not assume that people know. Overcommunicate and while communicating actively listen!"

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: Success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Seek out new mentors. Proactively choose the leaders you wish to learn from and enrol them as mentors. Commit to being the best version of yourself you possibly can be."

