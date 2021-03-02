Lecture Capture Systems Market Size to Reach USD 13420 Million by 2026 at CAGR 26.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lecture Capture Systems Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Education Authorities, Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Smart Education & eLearning Category.

The global Lecture Capture Systems market size is projected to reach USD 13,420 Million by 2026, from USD 3,213.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of lecture capture system market size are development in lecture capture solutions, rise in adoption of online education, and increased governmental initiatives.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue by players for the period 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LECTURE CAPTURE SYSTEMS MARKET SIZE

The lecture capture systems market size is growing rapidly with the rising popularity of e-learning activities and increasing student interaction. In addition, benefits such as community collaboration, exposure to visually fulfilling e-learning infographics, simulations, scenarios, tasks, and the availability of information and education around the clock are believed to increase the market growth.

Another major factor driving the lecture capture system market size is the high penetration of portable devices. These systems are used by many coaching institutions and distance learning schools, among other educational institutions, to expand their customer reach. Coaching institutes and distance learning colleges offer free sample lecture videos, leading to an increase in demand for lecture capture systems. Due to the ease and affordability of smart devices to view videos at any time and anywhere, most students are rapidly embracing these solutions.

The use of lecture capture systems in educational exercises hosted online helps students understand different complex data. Such advantages offered by the lecture capture system are expected to fuel the growth of the lecture capture system market size.

The issues relating to data storage would impede the growth of the lecture capture system market size. Lecture capture systems require high-capacity storage as these produce a large amount of data on a daily basis. For entry-level firms, this becomes a problem as the fixed cost rises. In addition, purchasing high-capacity data storage is a costly option. The growing use of cloud-based systems could help businesses solve data storage and cost issues.

LECTURE CAPTURE SYSTEMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest lecture capture systems market size.

This dominance of North America is attributed to the modernization of the audiovisual (AV) industry and the integration of information technology (IT) in the education system to improve the student learning experience.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The lecture capture solutions are in the nascent phase and are expected to increase due to technological advancement and increasing digitalization of educational content in institutions, rise in online education, growth in distance learning courses, and increasing government initiatives for digital education.

The software segment is expected to hold the largest lecture capture systems market share.

This is due to the increase in online courses & schools and the unparalleled growth of distance learning courses across the major universities.

The key players covered in this study

Kaltura

Panopto

Crestron Electronics

Yuja

Sonic Foundry

Cisco Systems

Vbrick

Mcgraw-Hill Education

Techsmith

Haivision

Cattura Video

Echo360

Others.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Education Authorities

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

