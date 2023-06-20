Lifestyle's Biggest Sale of the Season is Here: Discover Unskippable Deals

Avail UP TO 50% off on trending styles from across leading fashion brands at Lifestyle stores and on lifestylestores.com

BANGALORE, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's most-loved fashion destination, has announced its highly anticipated sale event, offering fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters the chance to indulge in their favourite styles at incredible discounts of up to 50% off. With an array of trendiest styles from leading national and international fashion brands, Lifestyle's sale with its unbeatable prices offers a remarkable opportunity for fashion lovers to elevate their wardrobe.

Lifestyle EOSS SALE !

Lifestyle's commitment to providing superior fashion at affordable prices makes it a beloved choice among fashion enthusiasts. The Lifestyle sale will feature an extensive selection of clothing, footwear, handbags, beauty products, sunglasses, watches and more, all meticulously curated to showcase the latest trends and cater to every fashion need. From classic designs to contemporary styles, there's something to suit every fashion-forward individual.

Lifestyle Sale brings forth an impressive lineup of top fashion brands like Levi's, Puma, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, United Colours of Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Biba, Fossil, Ginger, Kappa, Allen Solly, Vero Moda, Titan, Bossini, Melange, Guess, Catwalk, Baggit, Maybelline, and many more, all offering irresistible deals.

In addition to the irresistible discounts, shoppers can expect an effortless and enjoyable shopping experience both in stores and on lifestylestores.com. The sale event reinforces the brand's dedication to delivering exceptional value to its customers.

There is also a special offer for SBI card holders who get an instant 10%* discount on minimum shopping of Rs. 7500. Paytm users can get up to Rs. 750* cashbacks on shopping of Rs. 2999 and above *T&C Apply.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users.

What – Lifestyle Sale

Where - Available across Lifestyle Stores in India and online at lifestylestores.com

When – Live from 15th of June 2023

About Lifestyle:

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omnichannel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com . The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 100 stores, in over 46 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXH4MxKG0as

