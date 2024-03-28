L'Oréal Professionnel brings Indian Hairdressing Awards - India's biggest hairdressing competition

A reality series featuring Indian hairstylists will be aired on JioCinema

MUMBAI, India, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Professionnel, the professional hair tech brand, is set to introduce the iconic Indian Hairdressing Awards, in an all-new format of a reality series streaming exclusively on JioCinema. Since 2014, The Indian Hairdressing Awards celebrated the art and skill of professional hairstyling. The competition recognizes and rewards hairstylists across the country. This year's edition was announced in August 2023 and received over 100K entries for its theme 'Meta-morphosis' that represents real transformation.

From the thousands of hairdressers who participated in the competition, 89 regional finalists were chosen to compete based on technical skills. They were judged by an eminent jury comprising international hair artists and beauty media representatives.

The top 12 hairstylists, hailing from cities like Indore, Kanpur, Rajkot, Kolkata, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Mumbai, will now compete in a mega-augmented L'Oréal Professionnel salon. Judging their art and technique will be an illustrious panel featuring the renowned film maker - Karan Johar, Min Kim, the L'Oréal Professionnel global color ambassador, - and an exciting line-up of Bollywood celebrities. For the first four episodes, guest judges Harnaaz Sandhu, and Alaiya F. will join the panel.

The 12 hair pros will go through three challenges testing their skill and creativity in real transformations through hair color, haircut, and styling. Hairstylists will have to achieve the ultimate freedom of self-expression and propose bold, elevated and out-of-the-box looks. Both judges and consumers will score these challenges. They will then compete in front of a live audience at the Grand Finale, which will also be streamed on JioCinema on 22nd April' 24.

The excitement doesn't end there! Viewers can catch the action-packed episodes on JioCinema, with four episodes launching on March 29th, 2024. To watch the show, simply download the JioCinema app and log in. Moreover, consumers can cast their votes for their favourite hairstylists through the provided link : https://iha.lorealprofessionnel.in/jury. Voting lines will open on the 29th of March.

The competition will culminate in a Grand Finale, streamed live on JioCinema, where the winners will not only win the consumers' hearts but also a trip to Paris and an opportunity to enhance their skills at Le Visionnaire, the prestigious L'Oréal academy in Paris.

Speaking on the launch of India's only hairstyling reality series, Mathilde Barthélemy-Vigier, General Manager, L'Oréal Professionnel, India said, "L'Oréal Professionnel has taken giant strides into the future. Consumer and hairstylist centricity are our key drivers to elevate the professional hair industry in India. In the last two decades, the country's professional hair salon landscape has evolved at a supersonic pace. The skill of Indian hairstylists is now at par with global hair artists' and with the 2024 edition of The Indian Hairdressing Awards, we wish to celebrate their infinite talent and potential."

Speaking on the partnership with L'Oréal Professionnel, Viacom18 Media's Head of Network Sales Mahesh Shetty said, "At Viacom18, we have always worked towards developing and building IPs and formats that are sustainable, relevant and one that deepens consumer connect. L'Oréal Professionnel is the undisputed leader in the professional hair care and styling category and The Indian Hairdressing Awards re-affirms them as thought leaders in this space. As digital partners, we are confident of providing this unique property with its deserving reach through JioCinema, thereby elevating the IP to newer heights."

About L'Oréal Professionnel:

L'Oréal was founded in 1909 and has since maintained its dominance in the global markets of haircare, cosmetics, and skincare. L'Oréal Professionnel Paris has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations in hair, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. It also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry. L'Oréal Professionnel Paris is part of the company's Professional Products Division, whose mission is to reinvent professional beauty and lead the digital transformation of the industry with a customer-centric approach. Some of the other brands included within the Professional Products Division are Matrix, Biolage, Redken and Kérastase Paris.

About Jio Cinema:

Jio Cinema is an OTT platform from the house of RSL. We have over 1 lakh+ hours of exciting content: movies, TV Shows, music videos, Jio shorts, trailers for your viewers. Now explore best studios of the world and watch your favourites in a highly optimized and world-class video streaming experience. Just login with your Jio ID and Password and you are good to go. Watch back-to-back episodes of your favourite serials, movies, international music videos, interesting short clips and more on your Web browser! Enjoy and browse through Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, and Punjabi content.

