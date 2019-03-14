Cities willing to make bold moves in advancing and diversifying their urban transport systems will lead the race towards sustainable mobility

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobility landscape in cities is transforming rapidly. Discrete, siloed, and narrow definitions of transportation are giving way to broader, more inclusive and sustainable concepts of mobility. The future of mobility will be highly integrated, electric and autonomous and will be aimed at improving the user travel experience.

A new interactive webinar, "Making Mobility Work for Everyone: How Cities are Embracing Smart Solutions to Drive Change", taking place on Tuesday, 2 April 2019, at 14:00 GMT/10:00 EDT, aims to provide transport authorities, public transport operators and other mobility services providers—along with anyone involved in, or seeking to enter, the urban mobility ecosystem—with the insights vital to identifying the challenges and business opportunities that exist across cities.

Frost & Sullivan's webinar will focus on 100 cities, tracking 150+ parameters across all aspects of Smart Mobility, including macro-economic indices, health and safety, vehicle statistics, travel patterns, electrification, new mobility solutions, freight and logistics, political and regulatory landscape, and innovation in last-mile connectivity, which are crucial components to form a holistic idea about city mobility performance and future outlook.

"Digitisation is the bedrock of new technology and services expansion, new mobility solutions, and smart applications in city management," stated Shwetha Surender, New Mobility Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Technology-led disruption and service-led innovation are changing the concept of mobility in smart cities. In response, stakeholders are redefining their technology roadmaps and business strategies. Strategic collaborations among important stakeholders, both public and private, in terms of operating models, car usage, multimodal journey planning, and payment options, will drive new mobility, particularly Mobility-as-a-Service initiatives in cities."

Frost & Sullivan assert that cities with supportive new mobility legislation, including incentives for operators, parking facilities for new mobility fleet, high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, access regulations, and stringent parking policies that discourage private car use, will witness rapid growth in new mobility fleet.

Key benefits of attending this live briefing:

Learn about existing urban mobility challenges and transformative business opportunities that can help address those challenges

Find out which cities are leading in terms of implementing smart mobility solutions and what their strategies comprise

Empower city leaders to implement urban mobility policies and measures that are relevant to their ecosystem and enable efficiency

Provide a blueprint which transport authorities are likely to follow to move from where they are now to where they need to be in the next five to 10 years

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti .

