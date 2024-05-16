Manipal Hospital Whitefield Organizes 3rd Edition of Bangalore Shoulder Summit 2024

An Educational Initiative Dedicated to Shoulder Surgery and Physiotherapy

BENGALURU, India, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd annual edition of the "Bangalore Shoulder Summit 2024" – aprestigious national-level conference dedicated to shoulder surgery and physiotherapy, was held from 4th to 6th May 2024. This three-day event was organized by Dr. Ayyappan V Nair, Consultant - Shoulder Surgery, Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy, Manipal Hospital Whitefield garnered immense appreciation and acclaim from the medical fraternity.

Dr Ayyappan V Nair speaking at Bangalore Shoulder Summit 2024

Supported by national and state-level arthroscopic societies and associations, the conference received official representation from esteemed organizations - the Indian Arthroscopy Society, the Shoulder and Elbow Society of India, the Karnataka Orthopaedic Association, and the Bangalore Orthopaedics Society. Mr. Prasanth Nair, IAS, Special Secretary, Government of Kerala - Department of Agriculture Development and Farmer's Welfare, graced the event as the chief guest. The eminent leadership from the hospital was present, supporting this prestigious conference.

The summit witnessed the footfall of over 350 shoulder surgeons and 100 physiotherapists from across the nation. International delegates and many Indian shoulder surgeons of international fame, including Dr. Ashish Gupta (Australia), Dr. Philip Landreau (Dubai), and Dr. Andy Wee (Singapore), conducted in-depth discussions, hands-on shoulder trauma training, and performed surgeries, enriching the knowledge and skills of attendees.

The conference featured 8 cadaver-based shoulder arthroscopic surgeries, offering hands-on experience to participants. Shoulder surgeons and physiotherapists were infused with paradigm-shifting techniques and knowledge that would not only percolate in their practice but also improve patient care.

Dr. Ayyappan V Nair , the visionary behind the summit, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response and emphasized the mission to empower experts with shoulder surgery education. "The intent behind the program is to make shoulder surgery as well as physiotherapy and rehabilitation more accessible and popular among medical professionals. With the success of our third annual edition, we are closer to realizing this vision," he remarked.

With keynote speeches, scientific commitments, and interactive sessions, the summit emerged as an environment for learning and collaboration, with organizers and participants alike looking forward to furthering the frontiers of shoulder surgery in the years to come.

