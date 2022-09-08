MATRADE Designs one of the World's Largest Halal Showcases With Innovative Digital Tools To Capture Cross-border Trade Growth

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2022) is set to further stimulate cross-border trade. Organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), under the patronage of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), MIHAS 2022 is designed with digital tools to facilitate global buyers and exhibitors in marketing their Halal products and services. MIHAS is one of the world's largest halal exhibitions.

MIHAS 2022 POISED TO SPUR GLOBAL HALAL ECONOMY

This MATRADE's flagship event will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, from 7 to 10 September 2022 with a simultaneous global digital presence. Coming off the back of a successful year, MATRADE won its first World Trade Promotion Organizations (WTPO) Award under the 'Best Use of Information Technology' category for its initiative in organising the virtual edition of the 17th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in 2021.

Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, MATRADE's Chief Executive Officer explained, "Greater interest and participation of burgeoning Halal markets is a critical bright spot we look forward to at this year's showcase. We are excited to connect established brands and newcomers to explore the potential of the vast global Halal market. MIHAS 2022, themed, 'Diversifying Halal Possibilities', is the gateway into the global Halal ecosystem and I would like to take this opportunity to invite the business community to participate in this iconic event."

According to the Trade Commissioner at the Consulate General of Malaysia, Mr. Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri, MATRADE has designed mutually complementing digital tools to integrate three major components of MIHAS. It is aimed at assisting exporters in expanding their network and bolstering export presence. Firstly, is the showcase itself. The second component is the iconic International Sourcing Programme (INSP), which facilitates pre-arranged, one-to-one business meetings between Malaysian exporters and foreign buyers. Similarly, the networking opportunities continue with the MIHAS Connect feature, an artificial intelligence-assisted business-matching suite, that matches relevant MIHAS exhibitors to trade visitors. Finally, MIHAS also features Knowledge Hub sessions, offering opportunities for Malaysian exporters to gain insights and engage with premium buyers from selected markets to explore sourcing deals.

Known as a networking powerhouse, MIHAS 2022 is breaking new ground beyond traditional Halal segments. Malaysia's Halal exports in 2021 were mainly driven by the Food and Beverage (RM17.6 billion), Halal Ingredients (RM13.5 billion), Cosmetics and Personal Care (RM2.4 billion), Palm Oil Derivatives (RM1.7 billion), Industrial Chemicals (RM0.7 billion) and Pharmaceutical (RM0.3 billion) segments.

He added, "MATRADE has included Islamic Arts and Culture as MIHAS 2022's 13th cluster, complementing existing clusters comprising Pharmaceuticals, Islamic Finance, Modest Fashion, Media and Recreation, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food Technology, Franchise, Muslim-friendly Travel, Services and Enablers, Education, and e-Commerce."

1,700 PRE-ARRANGED B2B MEETINGS BETWEEN 600 MALAYSIAN SUPPLIERS AND 400 FOREIGN BUYERS AT INSP MIHAS - INSP MIHAS virtual programme extended until 15 November 2022

The physical International Sourcing Programme (INSP) kicked off at Menara MATRADE, Kuala Lumpur a day before the largest Halal trade show in the world, MIHAS 2022 opened its doors on 7 September 2022.

Organised in conjunction with the 18th Edition of MIHAS, the physical INSP MIHAS hosted pre-arranged business meetings for over 200 international buyers and more than 300 sellers comprising Malaysian exporters in person. INSP MIHAS, MATRADE's flagship business matching programme, saw over 1,500 pre-arranged B2B meetings facilitated during its physical event. The B2B meetings included with those with premium buyers from countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA, India, and Türkiye that were identified by MATRADE's 46 global offices. These premium buyers represent some of the largest conglomerates, retailers, and supermarkets in their respective countries.

Meanwhile, the virtual version has hosted close to 200 international buyers and over 200 Malaysian exporters, to-date, which is anticipated to generate an estimate of RM43.1million in potential sales. The virtual version of INSP MIHAS continues to receive high demand since going live in May this year prompting an extension from its organiser.

"MATRADE is thrilled to see the INSP MIHAS programme being well received by both international buyers and Malaysian exporters,' said MATRADE CEO, Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz. According to him, MATRADE has received continuous demand well beyond the closing date of the virtual programme on 31 August after running it for 4 months.

"This being the case, we are pleased to share that MATRADE is extending the INSP MIHAS virtual programme until 15 November 2022. This is a positive sign for Malaysia's trade performance as well as the limitless opportunities in the Halal economy," said MATRADE CEO, Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

Combining the impact of the physical and virtual formats, INSP MIHAS is assisting close to 600 Malaysian exporters in matching with over 400 buyers from 50 countries including from the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, South Asia, ASEAN, Oceania, and African region. Total 46 buyers from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan – South Asia.

Leveraging on its 46 overseas offices, MATRADE has primed the INSP MIHAS programme to promote high value trade deals by securing premium buyers from countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA, India, and Türkiye to connect with Malaysian exporters. These premium buyers represent some of the largest conglomerates, retailers, and supermarkets in their respective countries.

To register for virtual INSP MIHAS 2022, visit: https://tpms.matrade.gov.my/matrade-tpms/promotionRegistrationPublicSubmitSearch/13428. For more information on MIHAS2022, visit www.mihas.com.my .

Interested to source for Malaysian products and services, kindly contact Trade Commissioner / Consul Trade at [email protected] Trade Section (MATRADE), Consulate General of Malaysia.

The 18th Malaysia International Halal Showcase is strongly supported by Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.

About MIHAS

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) is the Halal industry's number one business platform. It brings international visitors and traders together to the same forum. MIHAS delivers opportunities across the global Halal markets; Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Logistics, Muslim-friendly Tourism, Islamic Finance, eCommerce, Education, Modest Fashion, Food Technology and Franchise. MIHAS is one of the premier events that is not limited to the ASEAN region alone but is also supported internationally by the enthusiastic participation of International Pavilions from countries across the globe.

A testament to its success in pivoting to neutralise the crippling impact of the pandemic, MIHAS' organiser, MATRADE, won its first World Trade Promotion Organizations (WTPO) Award under the 'Best Use of Information Technology' category for its innovative approach to organising the virtual edition of the 17th MIHAS 2021. Fellow Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) nominated in the same category were from Austria, Canada and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Adding another feather in its cap, MIHAS 2021 was also recognised at the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2021, clinching the Gold Award in the Best 'Pandemic Pivot' or 'COVID-19 Communications' campaign category.

About Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

MATRADE's mission to promote Malaysian's export has enabled many local companies to carve new frontiers in global markets. Today as we continue to put the spotlight on capable Malaysian companies on the international stage, we are helping to make the phrase 'Made-In-Malaysia' synonymous with excellence, reliability and trustworthiness.

