Milk Partners with AirAsia rewards to bring Web3 exclusive events in The Sandbox

"United for global expansion beyond borders and sectors."

- MiL.k partnered with AirAsia rewards for global marketing collaboration and web3 exclusive events on The Sandbox.

- Plans to introduce MiL.k to global users through AirAsia rewards, a travel loyalty program with over 33 million members globally, and The Sandbox, one of the most representative metaverse platforms in the world.

- MiL.k will continuously discover its use cases satisfying both partners and users through the differentiated marketing activities.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For advancing the Web3 era, leaders of each industry had decided to establish a transcendent cooperative partnership.

Milk Partners, the operating company of the blockchain based loyalty integration platform "MiL.k", announced a global marketing collaboration on 11th with Asean's leading travel rewards program "AirAsia rewards" and "The Sandbox", the global metaverse platform with over 5 million users globally.

Photo of the marketing collaboration ceremony

On 20th June (Thursday), Jungmin Cho, CEO of Milk Partners, Nicole Tan, Head of AirAsia rewards, and George Wong, country manager of The Sandbox Malaysia and SEA Partnerships attended the announcement of global marketing partnership at AirAsia MOVE office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Through this partnership, the three companies have committed to actively collaborate in co-marketing initiatives, targeting global users to participate in metaverse events and offering rewards to those participants.

This collaboration between the three companies has been made based on the reliability and global network of MiL.k, which has established its presence as the innovation model in the loyalty market, by expanding its partnership with major global partners.

MiL.k is a blockchain based service that can exchange points or mileage of various companies with Milk Coin. It is providing the point exchange service by partnering with major players in Korea such as SK OK Cashbag (SK Group's loyalty platform), Lotte L.Point (Lotte Group's loyalty platform), CU, Megabox (Representative theater), Yanolja (No.1 OTA), Jinair (LCC of Korean air), Dailyhotel (Premium OTA) and overseas partners like AirAsia (Global airline) and GetPlus (loyalty coalition of Djarum Group).

AirAsia rewards run a comprehensive loyalty platform for the entire AirAsia group of companies to power its synergistic travel and lifestyle businesses such as airlines, online travel agent (OTA), logistics, aviation services, e-commerce, financial services, and more. The rebranded travel app - AirAsia MOVE (formerly known as AirAsia Superapp), is an all-in-one travel platform that allows users to book flights, hotels, and plan trips effortlessly.

The Sandbox is a metaverse platform that provides unique and immersive blockchain experiences to users and supports them to freely generate profits through creations. It is actively collaborating with more than 800 major global companies, including △Adidas △ Warner Music Group △ Gucci, etc.

Jungmin Cho, CEO of Milk Partners said "We will provide the new marketing channels to the partners and develop its use case to provide real benefits to users. As much as we build more use cases, MiL.k will build great references and it will lead MiL.k to be informed and approached to global users easily."

Nicole Tan, Head of AirAsia rewards, said, "In 2022, we launched a partnership between AirAsia rewards and MiL.k, enabling members to exchange their AirAsia points and Milk Coins. With the extended collaboration now including The Sandbox, we expect to offer unique and innovative member engagement initiatives in the metaverse. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide an enhanced and more satisfying point experience to our members."

George Wong, country manager of the Sandbox Malaysia and SEA Partnerships, said "This collaboration is a true manifestation of the collaborative spirit in Web3. We are extremely excited that a Malaysian and regional institution like AirAsia rewards is being supported by someone as innovative as MiL.k to develop truly engaging experiences in The Sandbox. Personally, I can't wait to see what innovation this partnership between MiL.k and AirAsia rewards would deliver and it's something I believe will be looked forward to by fans in Southeast Asia and beyond."

On another note, MiL.k recently launched 'play CU X MiL.k', the co-marketing activity with CU and The Sandbox, continuing its collaboration expansion with various global partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458676/Milk_Partners.jpg