Milken Institute Asia Summit Scheduled for December 8-10, 2020

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute announced today that the 2020 Asia Summit will take place from December 8-10. This year's theme, "Reconnect and Reimagine," focuses on amplifying the ideas of industry and society leaders that can accelerate the institutional changes needed to recover and thrive in this transformed era.

For the first time, the summit will be hosted in partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and its flagship event, Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), which will run from December 7-11. The SFF was officially announced on August 3. As part of the global event launch, Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute, spoke at an online kickoff session with Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, on the role of bringing together human and financial capital to build innovative new companies and new business models that would support economic and social recovery.

This year's Asia Summit, now in its seventh year, will bring together international leaders in finance, business, government, technology, philanthropy, and academia. It will return in a hybrid format, consist of virtual and in-person panels.

Online: The virtual events will feature public sessions with industry leaders discussing new ideas to overcome the disruptions caused by the pandemic and how to recover stronger and more sustainably.

In-person: The physical events will be curated around exclusive, invite-only private sessions for senior industry leaders to convene with fellow peers.

"We are delighted to host our flagship event in partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore as part of the Singapore FinTech Festival," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center. "At the Milken Institute, we believe in the power of inclusive, accessible knowledge-sharing environments. Especially this year, platforms for leaders in Asia and the rest of the world are critical to building constructive dialogues and driving positive change."

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore added: "The Milken Institute's Asia Summit is an incredible brand and platform, which brings together global leaders to share insights on key issues which catalyze development and transformation in the Asia-Pacific region. We are delighted to forge a strategic collaboration with the Milken Institute to co-locate its 2020 Asia Summit with the Singapore FinTech Festival, the largest FinTech festival in the world."

Future updates for the 2020 Milken Institute Asia Summit will be posted online at https://milkeninstitute.org. Engage with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram with #MIGlobal for more.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities.

Media Contact:

Yeen Chong

[email protected]

+65 9155 3107

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200811/2881912-1LOGO

SOURCE Milken Institute