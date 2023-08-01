World Leaders to Descend on Singapore for the 10th Milken Institute Asia Summit, Celebrating a Decade of Progress, Action, and Impact

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Milken Institute Asia Summit, taking place from September 13 – 15, will convene regional and global leaders to discuss a wide range of issues and challenges shaping the Asia Pacific region, including enabling greater access to resources and opportunities, capital, and technology by leveraging shared values and goals.

Under the theme "Bridging Complexity and Opportunity", the Summit will convene business leaders, senior government officials, policymakers, academic experts, and tech futurists from more than 20 countries to transform ideas into actionable solutions, connecting opportunities in an increasingly complex world.

Centered at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, the Asia Summit will continue its format as a fully in-person event with online livestream broadcast for all public panels. Onsite participants can anticipate an interactive and immersive experience, engaging with experts and leaders through a series of networking receptions, private dinners, and exclusive discussion roundtables.

"Into its tenth edition this year, the Milken Institute Asia Summit once again demonstrates its convening power in bringing together prominent industry leaders and policymakers to discuss critical issues, share insights, and formulate forward pathways in a fast-changing and interconnected global economy," said Robin Hu, Milken Institute's Asia Chair. "I am honored to be a part of the Milken Institute and the opportunity to drive meaningful engagements within the Asia Pacific region and between Asia and the United States."

This year marks the 10th Asia Summit, a remarkable milestone and a testament to the Institute's influence and wide-reaching network in Asia. To commemorate the occasion and reaffirm the important role of the Asia Summit, Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) CEO Loh Boon Chye will host a securities market opening ceremony for senior leadership from the Institute on September 12 to kick off the Summit.

"Being the founding member of Milken Institute Asia Center, I witnessed and supported the extraordinary growth and transformation of the region over the last 10 years. As the fastest-growing region in the past decade, Asia continues to prove itself as the global center of economic power," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of Global Markets at the Milken Institute. "I champion the Milken Institute's neutral platform in bringing together the brightest minds of our time together to solve challenges shaping the global agenda. I hope we all continue to build bridges and connect opportunities for our stakeholders in an increasingly divided world for years to come."

10th Asia Summit Speaker Highlight:

Lawrence Wong , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Singapore

, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lim Chow Kiat , CEO, GIC

, CEO, GIC Bambang Susantono , Chairman, Nusantara National Capital Authority, Indonesia

, Chairman, Nusantara National Capital Authority, Indonesia Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara , Executive Director and CEO, Temasek International Pte. Ltd.

, Executive Director and CEO, Temasek International Pte. Ltd. Anshula Kant , Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, World Bank Group

, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, World Bank Group Jason Moo , Group CEO, Bank of Singapore

, Group CEO, Bank of Andrew Cross , Chief Financial Officer, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

, Chief Financial Officer, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jenny Johnson , President and CEO, Franklin Templeton

, President and CEO, Steffen Meister , Partner and Executive Chairman, Partners Group

, Partner and Executive Chairman, Partners Group Keiko Tashiro , Deputy President and Member of the Board, Daiwa Securities

, Deputy President and Member of the Board, Daiwa Securities Yasuhiro Kubota , Group Executive Officer, Co-CEO for Asia Pacific , Mizuho Financial Group

For information about the 2023 Milken Institute Asia Summit, please visit www.asia-summit.org . For media inquiries or to apply for press credentials at the event, please reach out to Yeen Chong at [email protected].

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next.

About MI International

MI International extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research by focusing on the role that health, finance, and philanthropy play in addressing social and economic issues around the world. We leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges and integrate regional perspectives into developing solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

