Mobile Robots Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 51100 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mobile Robots market size was valued at USD 14960 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 51100 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2026.

This study focuses on the status of the mobile robots market size and share, future predictions, opportunities for growth, key markets, and key players. The report also covers regional markets like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1K257/mobile-robots-market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET SIZE

Robots cover a wide variety of applications in the healthcare industry, with the advancement in robotics development and improved versatility in robotics use. Medical equipment manufacturers use robots in hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical firms. Increased adoption of mobile robots in the healthcare industry is expected to increase the market size.

Growth is driven by the dropping prices of robotic components such as sensors, actuators, etc. that are aggravating the global sale of mobile robots. In addition, growth in the global market for mobile robots can be due to breakthrough technological advances and the increasing footprint of aerial, land, and marine mobile robots in hazardous defense operations, agricultural activities, warehouse automation, and a range of domestic applications.

Other notable factors positively influencing the market forecast for mobile robotics include a growing need for human life protection and a rise in demand from online retailers for mobile logistics.

Get Free Sample Report (Mention the customization you want in the report): https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1K257/mobile_robots_market

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION :

Logistics & Warehousing

Defense

Healthcare

Field Applications

Inquire for Regional Report (Mention the Country or Region of Focus) : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-1K257/mobile_robots_market

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

iRobot

Northrop Grumman

Amazon

KUKA

LEGO

Honda

ECA Group

Adept Technology

Geosystems

Google

General Dynamics

Others

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1K257

SIMILAR REPORTS :

AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots market size in 2019 was estimated at USD 356.3 million and is expected to hit USD 1011.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period.

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is any robot capable of understanding and traveling around its environment without an operator directly supervising them. This is usually accomplished via an array of sophisticated onboard sensors, computers, and maps that enable AMRs to understand and interpret their environment to act as an asynchronous mode of transport.

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Report analyses the status and outlook, including power, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, and history.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4R209/autonomous-mobile-robots-market

ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY MARKET

The Robotics Technology Market size is projected to hit USD 82.7 billion by 2020, showing a 10.11% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Robotics technology is a mixture of systems, tools, and computer software used for various tasks like the design, manufacture, and other robotics software. Using robotics technology, customers can automate procedures, increase efficiency, improve quality, and reduce human errors.

The report offers an in-depth review of the robotics engineering market with current and future trend developments to elucidate the imminent pockets of investment in the industry.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3S15/robotics-technology-market

MOBILE ROBOTICS SOFTWARE MARKET

Increasing robotics utilization across various applications, including healthcare, logistics, and military & defense, is expected to increase the mobile robotics software market size.

This report studies the market size of Mobile Robotics Software by players, countries, product types and end markets. Furthermore, this study analyses the global competitive environment, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4N210/mobile-robots-software-market

SLAM IN MOBILE ROBOTS AND SMART AR MARKET

This report studies the market size of SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR by players, countries, product types and end markets, historical data 2013- and 2018- forecast data.

Furthermore, the study analyses the global competitive environment, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distribution channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0N218/slam-in-mobile-robots-and-smart-ar-market

SECURITY MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET

The Security Mobile Robots Market study covers both sales and revenues, and analyses the implementations, products, services, and regions segments. The research report also examines the competitive environment present on the global Security Mobile Robots market in order to determine the potential of the market.

The Security Mobile Robots Market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea based on region. Asia Pacific has a large population, which makes this region a market with a significant opportunity. It is the region with the highest growth and most income in the global economy.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0U219/security-mobile-robots-market

SMART MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET

This Smart Mobile Robots Market Report studies the size (value and volume) of the Smart Mobile Robots market by players, countries, product types and end industries, 2014-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 forecast data.

Additionally, this report analyses the global competitive environment, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Ful Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4A211/smart-mobile-robots-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4wNXynaTZbiD5m92WQI4A

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports