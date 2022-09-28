Moonfare Expands Foothold to India opening Digital Private Market Investing Platform to eligible investors

The Moonfare platform is now available to eligible private investors in India , giving them access to top-tier private equity funds at entry minimums as low as USD 60,000 (about INR 4.8 million)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonfare, the globally leading digital private equity investment platform, announced today that it has opened its digital private market investing platform to India. Eligible private investors in India now have access to top-tier private equity funds via the Moonfare platform at entry minimums as low as USD 60,000 (about INR 4.8 million).

Moonfare is the global trendsetter of the 'Private-Markets-Go-Retail' phenomenon and the first to introduce digital private investing solutions to eligible private individuals in India. By lowering entry minimums, the Berlin-based fintech gives direct access to pre-vetted private equity funds that were formerly only accessible to institutional investors. Moonfare offers clients an unparalleled portfolio, through strong partnerships with renowned fund managers, including funds from industry giants such as KKR, The Carlyle Group, Permira or EQT. With an international presence in 23 countries, Moonfare possesses the potential to provide the most comprehensive opportunities for Indian investors to assess.

Moonfare is on an ongoing growth trajectory, having doubled assets in less than a year in July 22, surpassing €2 billion in assets under management (AUM). Following its launch in Singapore in April 2022, Moonfare saw a two to three-fold growth in client base and a four-fold increase in AUM on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in Singapore. Opening up to the Indian market is a strategic move in Moonfare's growth plan to replicate its recent success in Singapore, in turn consolidating its leading position in the Indo-Pacific region.

"India has long been a market of interest for Moonfare, and we are thrilled to welcome partners and investors to our community," said Kit Toh, Head of Partnerships for Asia-Pacific of Moonfare. "Not only has India become a hotspot for private equity investing, but the appetite amongst investors looking to incorporate private market funds into their portfolios has increased significantly. We will look to build on our success in Hong Kong and Singapore to capitalise on this new demand"

India is an important economic power in the world as it possesses the second largest population globally. According to the World Bank, India recorded a GDP growth of 8.9% in 2021, overtaking major regional peers including China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.[1] As India's economy gains momentum, the country's HNWI (High-net-worth individual) population is also growing at an astonishing rate. According to Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2022, HNWI population in India recorded a 64% increase in the last 5 years.[2] A forecast by Knight Frank anticipated that the Indian HNWI population will grow by a further 77% to about 1.4 million by 2026.[3]

Moonfare currently serves a client base of over 3,000 investors globally. The company expects that the Indian market with its growing wealth and HNWI population provides promising prospects for AUM and client base expansion.

