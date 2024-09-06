MSI Laptops lead the charge in navigating the AI Era of computing MSI 06 Sep, 2024, 12:11 IST Share this article Share this article ~ Presents best computing tools & essential tips for choosing an AI Laptop ~ MUMBAI, India, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the focus on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost productivity is gaining significant attention. The landscape of personal computing is experiencing a major shift, marking the onset of a new era in technology. As AI evolves, it is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives, impacting everything from search queries and digital creation to gaming. Continue Reading

Chart 1 - Cloud vs Edge speed comparison Chart - AI PC is growing fast MSI introduced technological singularity concept in 2022 MSI AI development timeline MSI AI Artist. You can use simple and conversational commands to find the right settings easily MSI introduced a series of AI laptops MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Evo, weighs only 990g. with Derek Chen, VP of Global Business and Marketing of MSI laptops MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, an ideal match for AI developers

MSI AI laptops key visual

In a candid conversation, Derek Chen, the Vice President of Global Business and Marketing of MSI laptops showcased how MSI is making giant strides in leveraging AI tech in computing, making it significantly accessible for the consumers across the world and about 2024 as the year of reckoning for AI tech.

The power shift: AI processing on the edge

AI applications are gaining popularity, from intelligent image editing software to voice assistants that can translate languages in real-time. But these advancements often rely on cloud processing, leading to frustrating lag and, more importantly, security concerns.

"The growth of AI services and applications is particularly exciting because it's shifting from a purely cloud-based model to a 'cloud-plus-edge' approach," said Derek Chen, the Vice President of Global Business and Marketing of MSI laptops. This means processing power isn't solely concentrated in massive data centers; it's increasingly moving to the edge of the network – one's laptop, in this case.

There are several advantages to this approach:

Reduced latency : By processing data locally, AI applications on the laptop experience significantly less lag compared to relying solely on the cloud. This is crucial for real-time tasks like facial recognition or voice translation.

: By processing data locally, AI applications on the laptop experience significantly less lag compared to relying solely on the cloud. This is crucial for real-time tasks like facial recognition or voice translation. Faster speeds : No more waiting for information to travel back and forth from the cloud. Edge AI allows for quicker calculations and overall faster performance. For example, MSI's 'MSI AI Artist,' designed specifically for AI-driven image creation, processes all calculations directly on the laptop. This results in image generation speeds up to seven times faster than traditional cloud-based processing.

: No more waiting for information to travel back and forth from the cloud. Edge AI allows for quicker calculations and overall faster performance. For example, MSI's 'MSI AI Artist,' designed specifically for AI-driven image creation, processes all calculations directly on the laptop. This results in image generation speeds up to seven times faster than traditional cloud-based processing. Enhanced security: Sensitive data stays on the device, minimizing the risk of security breaches that can occur during cloud transmission.

"AI services and applications are shifting to the edge of the network – right onto the laptop," explained Derek Chen, VP of Global Business and Marketing of MSI laptops.

Users will notice not only faster performance but also extended usage time. Equipped with dedicated computing units for AI, the AI-powered laptops significantly reduce power consumption. For instance, MSI's AI-powered laptops consume remarkably less power when running the commonly used background blur function in video conferences. This efficiency translates to longer battery life.

This trend is evident in the skyrocketing demand for AI interfaces directly on client devices like laptops. In fact, this has led to a rapid expansion of AI applications on personal computers, with their numbers doubling at an accelerated pace. Companies like Microsoft, Intel, Adobe (and many more) are actively integrating AI into existing applications, recognizing the shift in user behavior and the need for powerful AI capabilities at the user's fingertips. Intel forecasts that in the near future, more than 60% of new software and features will be AI-driven. For instance, over 500 AI applications are already optimized for Intel's latest Lunar Lake processors.

AI laptops are predicted to take over 30% of the market share in 2025

This is where AI laptops come in. They are designed to handle complex AI tasks locally and, on the device, eliminating the need for constant cloud connections. IDC, Canalys, Gartner, Digitimes, and other industry research institutes predict a staggering 30% market share for AI laptops by 2025, making it a clear indicator that the future of computing is intelligent.

A visionary approach to AI: MSI leverages AI for personalized computing

MSI laptops are perfect fits as one's AI partner. MSI isn't just a name in laptops, it's a reputation for cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and reliable quality. For four consecutive years, MSI has been recognized as the top laptop brand in PCMag's annual consumer survey, cementing its reputation in the high-end laptop market. MSI consistently excels in areas such as performance, innovation, service, and usability. With over 20 years of experience designing and manufacturing laptops, MSI boasts a rich history of innovation. In this new era of AI, performance, quality, and innovation are more important than ever, and MSI remains at the forefront of these advancements.

Anticipating the future, MSI has been investing in AI research and development since 2018. As early as 2022, MSI introduced the concept of the 'Technological Singularity,' foreshadowing a major technological revolution. In 2023, MSI turned this vision into reality by launching its first generation of AI-powered laptops, marking the beginning of a new era in computing. By 2024, MSI had made a significant leap into the AI PC market, unveiling an impressive range of next-level AI laptops that have set a new standard in the industry.

"MSI began investing in AI research and development long before the concept became widely recognized," says Derek Chen. "Our initial vision was simple: to enable users to optimize their laptop's performance effortlessly, eliminating the need for complex settings."

Derek adds, "MSI has spent years developing intelligent, AI-driven applications, creating software and features designed to meet the needs of diverse users—whether gamers, creators, or business professionals. Our AI technology automatically adjusts to enhance the user experience across gaming, meetings, and online entertainment. By partnering with companies like NVIDIA and leveraging the latest technologies, we've built on years of experience. This dedication has allowed us to take a significant lead in AI development."

With so many software options and settings, it's easy for users to feel unsure about how to use them or even be unaware of their existence. MSI solves this by using the latest AI technology to simplify the process, allowing the system to automatically adjust and optimize performance. That is the magic of 'MSI AI Engine.' This intelligent system works seamlessly in the background and learns the user's usage habits and current needs with AI, making smart adjustments to settings like performance, audio, visuals, and even keyboard and device backlighting.

For example, when a user starts a video conference, MSI AI Engine turns on 'MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro,' automatically improving the video and audio. It enhances the camera image in low light, removes background noise from both sides, and ensures the speaker's voice is clear. With 'MSI AI Engine,' everything works seamlessly in the background, integrating and adjusting various software and hardware settings to keep the laptop performing at its best. One doesn't need to worry about tweaking any features or having technical knowledge—the AI system handles it all for the user.

Unlocking the creative spark with built-in AI

Along with the 'MSI AI Engine' and 'MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro,' MSI has created several AI tools designed to help the user to be more creative.

If the user is feeling stuck on a project or can't find the right image for a report, 'MSI AI Artist' is here to help. This offline AI tool lets them quickly generate images with ease. 'MSI AI Artist' is built specifically for the creative minds. They can create images from text or provide an existing image for the AI to produce similar-style artwork. It generates impressive JPG files and even layered Photoshop files, allowing them to tweak and adjust their work further—ideal for sparking new ideas or finding the perfect illustration.

MSI also revealed that 'MSI AI Artist' will soon let the user control the system using natural language. Instead of searching through different programs and settings, they'll be able to use simple, conversational commands. For instance, if one says, 'Extend battery life,' the AI will automatically adjust settings to maximize battery performance.

When they have a large number of documents or data to read and analyze, they can use the 'MSI AI Chat.' It can quickly analyze the content, summarize the information, and answer their questions. This is a great tool to speed up their work. Since everything runs offline on the laptop, there's no need to worry about privacy or leaking important information.

Choosing the ideal AI partner: MSI laptops offer a wide range of options

Beyond its early investment in AI, MSI laptops have long been recognized for their exceptional innovation, quality, and robust R&D capabilities. As a result, industry leaders like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA trust MSI laptops to showcase their latest advancements. These tech giants not only collaborate with MSI to create cutting-edge AI laptops but also grant MSI the privilege of launching these laptops months ahead of other brands. This makes MSI laptops the ideal platform for demonstrating the next generation of AI capabilities.

At this year's IFA, Europe's largest consumer electronics show, MSI introduced eight new AI laptops specifically designed for the new AI era. The laptops meet Microsoft's Copilot+ PC standards and feature Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Strix Point processors, which are built to boost AI computing with over 40 NPU TOPS of AI processing power. This ensures an enhanced AI experience with battery life that lasts an entire working day. With MSI laptops, one will be well-equipped to handle various AI applications. Hundreds of AI services are already optimized for these processors, ensuring the user gets the most out of their system's performance and resources—and that number is rapidly growing.

For users demanding top performance, MSI combines the latest AI processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, using Tensor Core acceleration to handle massive AI tasks with incredible computing power. This powerful combination enhances everything from gaming to software used by creators.

AI can greatly improve game graphics and smoothness, delivering stunning visuals and better gameplay. This level of performance is even suitable for AI developers, enabling the training and deployment of large language models (LLMs) and creating unique AI-powered text assistants. For creators, AI brings a host of previously unimaginable conveniences to their favorite software—such as effortlessly removing backgrounds from images or intelligently replacing objects in videos—making the creative process easier and saving valuable time. Handling AI tasks directly on the laptop ensures faster performance and keeps one's data private. This powerful combination in MSI laptops offers the best AI experience for gamers, creators, and anyone seeking high-performance computing.

MSI offers various options to suit different needs: Gaming laptops for eSports players and AI developers; Content Creation laptops for video editing, graphic design, and 3D rendering; and Business & Productivity laptops for professionals needing high performance. To find MSI's AI-powered laptops, look for models with 'AI' in their names. MSI's AI laptop lineup covers a range of uses, allowing the user to find the perfect one for their needs.

The user's AI companion starts now

The future of computing is intelligent, and with the rise of edge AI, the processing power is moving closer to the user. At the forefront of emerging technology, MSI laptops are ready to empower one in the exciting new era of AI.

The next laptop adventure awaits. Get an AI laptop today and be prepared for the next few years of AI-powered technology. If someone is looking for a laptop that boosts productivity, enriches the user's life, and sparks creativity, MSI is definitely the best choice.

The MSI laptops that meet Microsoft's Copilot+ PC standards

Powered by Intel Lunar Lake processors

Prestige 13 AI+ Evo

Prestige 14 AI+ Evo

Prestige 16 AI+ Evo

Summit 13 AI+ Evo

Powered AMD Strix Point processors

Stealth A16 AI+

Prestige A16 AI+

Summit A16 AI+

Creator A16 AI+

