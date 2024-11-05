NEWS: INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY AND JERUSALEM CAPITAL STUDIOS ANNOUNCE THIS YEAR'S JCSI YOUNG CREATIVES AWARD

Prestigious Distinction Goes to Diverse Recipients from India, South Africa and Ethiopia Who Outline their Visions for Peace Through Creativity

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCS International is proud to announce the outstanding recipients of the 2024 JCS International Young Creatives Award. This much-sought annual award, founded by renowned businessman and philanthropist Ronald S. Lauder, continues its mission to foster and celebrate young talent from around the world while driving forward the vital discourse on peace. Mr. Lauder has dedicated his life to the pursuit of peace among peoples and faiths that break boundaries in a divided time in history through the power of creative expression.

This year, The JCS Young Creatives Award are awarded to the following emerging talents who considered how to achieve peace by building dialogue and understanding.

Goitom Weldu, Ethiopia, "A Refugee's Plea for Peace," details the story of a refugee who lost his parents to war, in a moment when millions worldwide are grappling with loss and displacement.

Palesa Buyeye, South Africa, "Nokuthula is Missing." In Zulu, Nokuthula is a girl's name meaning 'peace.' The work is a symbolic call for change seeking to address the justice system in South Africa - its despondency and perpetuation violence and injustice against women and girls. Where do we find peace if not in those that are meant to protect us?

Sushant Nagpal, India, "Peace of Music." In this piece, two rival bands clash in a heated musical battle. As tensions peak, they are forced to collaborate. Through a shared musical dialogue, they blend their styles and create a powerful, harmonious symphony.

The 2024 winners were chosen through a rigorous selection process led by an esteemed panel of international jurors, including: Shay Grayevsky, VP. JCS International; Mr. Baljit Singh Chaddha, Producer; Aric Noboa, Co-CEO & Executive Producer; Bradley Joshua, CEO & Executive Producer; Kaique Alves, Director/ShowRunner; Rafael Lessa, Screenwriter; Barry Alexander Brown, Film Editor & Director; Philipp Kaessbohrer, CEO & Producer and Camille Bidermann Roizen, Executive Director the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

JCS International's mission is to work with partners worldwide to promote peace, prosperity, and security through diplomacy, education, and media, with the goal of securing a better future for generations to come. The JCS Young Creatives Award exemplifies this work.

Ronald S. Lauder said, "I am proud to support these awards to empower young minds to harness the transformative force of media to lead us toward a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure future. As we navigate a world marked by significant challenges, promoting peace through storytelling takes on an even more paramount, and urgent significance. Young creatives play a critical role in shaping our shared narrative. Through their talents and visions, they have the potential to create understanding, bridge divides, ignite empathy, and inspire change."

Michal Grayevsky, President of JCS international added: "Our competition has grown tremendously. We are thrilled to see so many young filmmakers participating from all over the world using their talent."

For more information about the JCS International Young Creatives Award and its partnership with the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, please visit their official website at the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences .