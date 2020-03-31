NMDC Ltd. Contributes Rs 150 Cr. to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

- Biggest support by any GOI PSE to the PM CARES Fund

HYDERABAD, India, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NMDC Limited, the Navaratna PSE mining company, today declared that they will contribute INR 150 cr. to the PM CARES Fund to help in the fight against COVID -19. This was announced via a tweet by Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC.

A link to the tweet is given below.

https://bit.ly/2QVGPJb

This will be the biggest support offered by any PSE in the country to help the fight against Coronavirus so far. NMDC has already rolled out various preventive measures at the headquarters, plants and offices to protect the employees and their families against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). NMDC which has operations in the remote parts of India has also implemented steps to fight the Coronavirus at the villages and hamlets adjacent to its facilities and townships.

Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC, commented, "Novel Coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges that our country has faced and has been unprecedented in its severity. We at NMDC, has always been at the forefront in times of need for the country. But the biggest need is at this time is to be united and strengthen the hands of the Government of India. Together we will be able to defeat this pandemic."

About NMDC:

NMDC Ltd., a Navratna PSE under Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India is the single largest producer of iron ore in India. NMDC owns and operates highly mechanized iron ore mines in CG & Karnataka. NMDC is considered to be one of the top low-cost producers of iron ore in the world. It also operates the only mechanized diamond mine in India at Panna, MP. The company is diversifying into steel making and has undertaken several capital-intensive projects to modernise and increase capacities to retain its domestic leadership and has also forayed overseas successfully.

