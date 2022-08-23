NMIMS celebrates Convocation Ceremony-2022; felicitates students of six schools

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS, a Deemed-to-be University with 41 years of legacy in academic excellence, celebrated Convocation Day 2022 of six schools in various streams. The celebration was graced by the Chief Guest Prof. Indira J Parikh, President of Antardisha and Former Dean of IIM Ahmedabad and Dr. Ramesh Bhat, the Vice Chancellor of NMIMS.

The ceremony was attended by a congregation of 414 students from various streams of which 191 students came from Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS) Mumbai and School of Science, Bengaluru & Navi Mumbai Ph.D/ B.Sc./ M.Sc. Additionally 66 from Balwant Sheth School of Architecture (BSSA) (B.Arch./ M.Arch./ BA (Honors) IED, 52 from School of Branding & Advertising (SoBA) – BBA (Branding and Advertising), 61 from Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts (JDSoLA) – BBA (Liberal Arts), 36 from School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) – BBA (Hospitality Management) and 08 from School of Mathematical Sciences (SoMS) – B.Sc. (Mathematics) stream.

On the occasion of the convocation ceremony, NMIMS felicitated meritorious and top ranked students for achieving exemplary academic performance in their respective schools and programs. Best faculty and staff awards were also conferred for their exemplary contribution in guiding students and for their dedication to work.

Presiding the memorable event, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS University, said, "When you joined this extraordinary institution, you had many aspirations to explore programs in different schools and enrich yourself. You made a new beginning, explored new horizons, and engaged in a whole range of academic ventures. Today, you graduate from this university as an enriching person with outstanding achievements. Students at NMIMS schools go through a rigorous curriculum and engross themselves to explore the process of creative thinking, imbibe contemporary thinking and advanced technology that learned from the past and enrich in the future and redefine and put forward value-creating responses."

Prof. Indira J Parikh, President of Antardisha and Former Dean of IIM Ahmedabad, in her address mentioned, "The purpose of education for the young people is to make meaningful, relevant, value-based and ethical choices in life for the benefit of larger society and institutions of which they are part of. Today you are graduating and standing at the threshold and crossroads of life as you are moving from the known family and school environment to a very wide open world. You are the 10th generation of the Indians born in Free India and hence, your responsibility becomes larger to contribute with meaningful and relevant choices."

NMIMS has grown from a single-location institute to a multi-locational and multi-disciplinary university with the globalised centre of learning. The University now provides its students with a balanced exposure to research, academics, and practical aspects of the various functions across industries. Spread across a channel of nine campuses throughout India, NMIMS has been categorised as India's Top 10 Business School, certified by NAAC Grade A+ and ranked in the Top 100 universities by NIRF.

This Convocation Day will always be worth cherishing forever. Students who attended this event will get inscribed with a holistic and well-developed perspective towards life and goals to become responsible citizens of the world. Their relentless hard work and remarkable achievements during the academic years at NMIMS will pay off in their personal and professional career and help them improve overall personality development.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)

