NMIMS commences registrations for NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT entrance exams

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years, announces admissions for its programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding & Advertising, International Studies, Entrepreneurship and Family Business and Law through their entrance exams - NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT. The registrations for these entrance tests commenced from December 1, 2022.

NMIMS-CET is a gateway for undergraduate students aspiring for a successful career in the field of Engineering, Technology Management, Pharmacy and Pharma Management.

The programs that come under NMIMS-CET are B Tech (4 years), integrated B Tech + MBA Tech (5 years) and integrated B Pharm + MBA (5 years) at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) Mumbai and Shirpur, and the School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad & Chandigarh campuses.

The B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech.), 5 years dual-degree program is offered at the Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), Mumbai and the School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM), Shirpur and Hyderabad campus.

NMIMS-LAT - NMIMS LAT 2023 is a law entrance exam conducted for admissions to the 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programs conducted at SVKM NMIMS' Kirit P Mehta School of Law, Mumbai, and School of Law at Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh campuses. The Kirit P. Mehta School of Law was established in 2013 and is approved by the Bar Council of India. The School of Law has uniquely incorporated compulsory credit-based Internship and Moot Court as subjects. The school also has a fully functional Legal Aid Clinic and Placement Support Team for taking care of student's interaction with the corporate world.

NMIMS-NPAT - The NMIMS National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) 2023 is the entrance exam for admissions for undergraduate programs across campuses.

This entrance exam for undergraduate degree programs covers:

BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B. Com. (Hons.) at Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Mumbai and School of Commerce at Hyderabad , Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Indore campuses.

and School of Commerce at , Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Indore campuses. B.Sc. Economics at the Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, Mumbai and School of Economics, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses.

and School of Economics, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses. B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts at Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts, Mumbai .

. BBA in Branding & Advertising at School of Branding & Advertising, Mumbai .

. BBA (International Business) at NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai .

. BBMM at Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business at Mumbai .

Eligibility:

The eligibility criteria for admission into the above programs:

The candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and obtained a minimum of 45% - 60% aggregate marks from a recognised board and for program wise eligibility please visit their website.

To apply for admission, register via www.nmims.edu/admission

About NMIMS

NMIMS stands proud as a Deemed-to-be University, offering multiple disciplines across multiple campuses, built on an inspiring 41-year legacy. Because of their 17 specialised schools, what began as a small institute in a small building has captured the attention of the world. NMIMS's consistent academic quality, research focus, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarships and Humboldt International Scholarships for post-doctoral researchers, and strong industry links have elevated it to the nation's top centres of educational excellence and research. NMIMS has been pursuing the ideal combination of classroom education and practical experience in order to develop multiskilled, confident, and versatile future leaders. NMIMS believes in cultivating a scientific spirit of inquiry in students and shaping them into leaders and responsible citizens who will go on to play the role of change makers in society through value-based education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.). NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai ranked amongst The Top 100 Global B-Schools By Financial Times MiM Ranking 2022.

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS