NMIMS Hyderabad opens registration for NMIMS MBA programmes for the academic year (2023-25) through NMAT for the School of Management

NMIMS Hyderabad is one of the most prestigious institutes in India with an impressive internationally renowned AMBA accreditation

with an impressive internationally renowned AMBA accreditation NMIMS Hyderabad achieved a placement record of 100% and set new ones even during the COVID-19 pandemic

MBA programmes offered by the Hyderabad campus include a mandatory four-week winter internship and a two-month summer internship

campus include a mandatory four-week winter internship and a two-month summer internship There are 38 leading colleges and universities that accept the GMAC NMAT for admission to flagship MBA programmes in India including NMIMS Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS Hyderabad, one of the most reputable institutions in India, has started registration for NMIMS MBA programmes for the academic year (2023-25) through NMAT for the School of Management at Jadcherla Campus (Hyderabad). The MBA programme is AMBA accredited, which is bestowed upon those business schools which offer world-class academic environment on campus. MBA at NMIMS Hyderabad is continually improved and reinvented akin to global MBA. The first year of the MBA programme is compulsory for all students, while the second year includes a list of required and elective courses. The electives are offered in the specialisations of Marketing, Finance, Operations, IT, Analytics, HR, Strategy, and General Management. Students can choose to specialise in just one elective in trimesters 4, 5, and 6, or take courses from multiple specialisations. The programme includes a mandatory four-week winter internship and a two-month summer internship.

Students in this MBA programme will develop strong communication skills, domain knowledge, decision-making skills in structured and unstructured environments, and they will demonstrate ability to show leadership and teamwork in a cross-cultural setting, as well as the aptitude to take calculated risks. The MBA programme is designed in consultation with industry experts to provide students with latest industry requisite skills.

The teaching staff at the Hyderabad campus are Ph.D. candidates from reputable institutions or have either completed the modalities for Ph.D. completion. The professors take part in research initiatives and training roles alongside full-time teaching. The students benefit from this because they get to know the latest developments in the industry. The faculty regularly conducts and participates in national and international conferences, workshops, training, and faculty development programmes to keep abreast of the latest happenings. NMIMS Hyderabad's involvement in T-HUB, FICCI, FTCCI, CAHO, CII, and Global Compact Network India has defined its presence in the Indian industry through participation in various research and leadership development activities.

NMIMS Hyderabad achieved a placement record of 100% and set new ones even during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has grown into a top B-school and offers a wealth of options for its students. Placed in leading companies across India, the Hyderabad campus students excel at their performance and drive organisations to return to campus for internships. The highest and average package offered during the 2022 placement drive was Rs 16 lakh per annum and 11.65 lakh per annum, respectively.

With 50+ new graduate internship recruiters and 60+ summer internship recruiters, it has expanded financial recruitment packages with its reach into the pharmaceutical, information technology, FMCG, consulting, and financial services industries. Students are placed in organisations with designations such as account manager, analyst, management consultant, and management trainee to name a few. The top recruiters of NMIMS Hyderabad in 2022 include Deloitte, Infosys, KPMG, EY, AON, ICICI Bank, and Dell.

Students have organised the prestigious TEDx event, corporate conclaves, CEO weeks, Model UN and regular guest speakers, Spic Macay musical concerts, Independence Day celebrations, and Coffee with Alumni. Students also work with NGOs to conceptualise, streamline and implement management best practices during their internship for We Care projects (known as winter internships), which are highly valued by social sector organisations in the city. Additionally, the institute organises a mega-event called NIRVAHANA, which brings together several world-class B-Schools.

NMAT Registration Process

Speaking on the NMAT, Prof. Ponnam Abhilash, Program Chair, SBM, NMIMS Hyderabad said, "NMIMS Hyderabad is known for its high standards of curriculum design, faculty excellence, academic excellence, career development, and employability. It is one of India's most prestigious institutes with an impressive AMBA accreditation. NMIMS will accept the results of the first NMAT exam attempted by the candidate. Students may apply for NMIMS prior to the scheduled NMAT by GMAC exam on or before November 21, whichever is earlier. The core MBA programmes will give students enormous knowledge, discipline, and market readiness."

The Graduate Management Admission Council owns and administers the NMAT exam. There are 38 top management institutes in India that accept it for admission to their flagship MBA programmes. As of this year, GMAC offers two types of exam testing, including proctored online testing and attending a testing centre that adheres to social distancing rules.

Besides India, the NMAT by GMACTM exam is now taken in 12 countries.

The registration process for NMAT:

Step 1 - Register on https://nmat.nmims.in and fill in all the details in step 1 and submit.

Step 2 - Complete your GMAC registration and pay the fees.

Step 3 - After receiving your GMAC ID, click step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password.

Step 4 - Fill in all the details in the NMIMS Registration form and pay the fees.

About SVKM's NMIMS Hyderabad:

Established in 2010, NMIMS Hyderabad is renowned for its research-based pedagogy, world-class academic excellence, and experienced faculty. It has carved a niche for itself as an elite B-school and as the youngest school to secure the coveted and prestigious AMBA accreditation in 2016. It was ranked in the top 5 and 6 emerging B schools in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognised as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that comprise 17 specialised schools, over 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, including ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarships and Humboldt International Scholarships for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistently high academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with an A+ (CGPA of 3.59).

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS