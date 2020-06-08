NMIMS, India's First School Offering Degree in Contemporary Western Music

Just like mastering an instrument, earning success in the music industry requires guidance. At NMIMS School of Performing Arts (SOPA), they recognize that mastery and success are two sides of the same coin, and their program is designed to ensure students achieve both.

One of NMIMS SOPA's USPs is the faculty comprises entirely of successful industry professionals. They are highly accomplished musicians who are well-known in the industry. Under their guidance, students learn about the industry and can be able to develop a viable career strategy.

The approach to teaching at School of Performing Arts is unique as well. It balances the theoretical with the practical, while keeping the student-teacher ratio low, ensuring students get individual attention from the faculty. While the School opens up many opportunities for students to explore the Indian music Industry, they are taught skills and techniques that are used by performers and session musicians globally. This allows them to be versatile and dynamic in their approach, which will prove vital to their success.

The faculty at NMIMS School of Performing Arts includes eminent musicians who are successful in India's music industry. It includes respected names like Gino Banks, Clement Rooney, Gina Mirenda, Chandresh Kudwa, Anisha Lakshmanan, Rahul Wadhwani, Srinjay Banerjee and Sheldon D'silva. Under their guidance, students get the kind of mentorship that will hone their skills and shape their attitudes to fit the unique needs of the Indian music industry and beyond.

In terms of facilities, NMIMS School of Performing Arts is equipped with the finest instruments available, and has multiple jam rooms, recording spaces, an audio-visual library, production labs, and more. This ensures students get every opportunity to explore their interests beyond the instrument of their choice.

"Beyond mastery in the instrument of their choice, the school prepares students to be well-rounded professional musicians that can thrive on stage as well as in the studio. The core areas of study include professional business practices and music research. This runs parallel to their music education which includes composition, arrangement, mixing and much more. Students will also benefit from guest lectures and workshops delivered by visiting industry professionals.

"The students also have direct access to professional infrastructure including the latest software, the finest instruments as well as a large collection of books. Lastly, the individualized approach, ensures students develop technical mastery of their instrument while broadening their understanding of music performance and composing. The course has been designed to meet the demands of the industry and the activities are both independently lead and collaborative, directly mimicking working practice in the industry."- Dr. Divya Shrivastava, Associate Dean, NMIMS School of Performing Arts, Bharat Jyoti Award winner 2020 for music education and research in India and abroad.

Jainaam Singhi, a 2nd year NMIMS SOPA student, quotes, "This is a state-of-the-art facility with amazing faculty, students, mentors, and a fantastic dean and I'm thrilled to be a part of this institute. I'm in the second year and we learn about rhythm training, keyboard studies, guitar studies and more."

For those who are passionate about music and would like to explore it professionally, NMIMS School of Performing Arts offers the perfect foundation for success.

The selection process involves live audition which is assessed by the faculty and Industry Experts.

The school also offers 'Campus tours with appointment'.

The NMIMS School of performing arts is accepting applications and online registrations can be done at

Website: performingarts.nmims.edu

Tel: +91-22-4233-2271

Email: [email protected]

Toll free no.: 1800-102-5138

About NMIMS:



With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

